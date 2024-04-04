Basel village named among the most beautiful in Switzerland

Advertisement

Switzerland teems with truly stunning villages (and towns too), where historic and architectural landmarks blend into pristine nature, so choosing the 'most beautiful' ones is not an easy task.

The newest pick, located in Basel-Country but just a 20-minute tram ride from the centre of Basel city, Arlesheim “has retained its village character,” according to the association, which every year crowns a 'best village' in Switzerland (though since 2019 Liechtenstein is included in the ranking as well).

Arlesheim “is characterised by a large number of historic buildings," the association said.

Among them are the Hermitage, created at the end of the 18th century as an English landscape garden (the largest in Switzerland), and a 17th- century baroque cathedral.

The community is also home to the oldest settlement sites in the canton, dating back to the Paleolithic, Stone Age and Neolithic periods.

Arlesheim is the 49th ‘beautiful village’ in the association network, spread over 18 cantons, as well as the principality of Liechtenstein.

Some of the other ones are featured here:

