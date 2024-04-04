Basel village named among the most beautiful in Switzerland
In a recent ranking, Arlesheim, near Basel, has joined the network of the Most Beautiful Swiss Villages.
Switzerland teems with truly stunning villages (and towns too), where historic and architectural landmarks blend into pristine nature, so choosing the 'most beautiful' ones is not an easy task.
The newest pick, located in Basel-Country but just a 20-minute tram ride from the centre of Basel city, Arlesheim “has retained its village character,” according to the association, which every year crowns a 'best village' in Switzerland (though since 2019 Liechtenstein is included in the ranking as well).
Arlesheim “is characterised by a large number of historic buildings," the association said.
Among them are the Hermitage, created at the end of the 18th century as an English landscape garden (the largest in Switzerland), and a 17th- century baroque cathedral.
The community is also home to the oldest settlement sites in the canton, dating back to the Paleolithic, Stone Age and Neolithic periods.
Arlesheim is the 49th ‘beautiful village’ in the association network, spread over 18 cantons, as well as the principality of Liechtenstein.
Some of the other ones are featured here:
Switzerland's ten most beautiful villages you have to visit
Comments
See Also
Switzerland teems with truly stunning villages (and towns too), where historic and architectural landmarks blend into pristine nature, so choosing the 'most beautiful' ones is not an easy task.
The newest pick, located in Basel-Country but just a 20-minute tram ride from the centre of Basel city, Arlesheim “has retained its village character,” according to the association, which every year crowns a 'best village' in Switzerland (though since 2019 Liechtenstein is included in the ranking as well).
Arlesheim “is characterised by a large number of historic buildings," the association said.
Among them are the Hermitage, created at the end of the 18th century as an English landscape garden (the largest in Switzerland), and a 17th- century baroque cathedral.
The community is also home to the oldest settlement sites in the canton, dating back to the Paleolithic, Stone Age and Neolithic periods.
Arlesheim is the 49th ‘beautiful village’ in the association network, spread over 18 cantons, as well as the principality of Liechtenstein.
Some of the other ones are featured here:
Switzerland's ten most beautiful villages you have to visit
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.