Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Right-wingers set to launch a vote on limiting immigration

The populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) submitted 114,600 signatures (more than 100,000 required) to the Federal Chancellery on Wednesday, demanding a national vote on strict control of immigration.

The ‘No to Switzerland of 10 million people’ push calls for the Federal Council and parliament to stop the influx of foreigners when the permanent resident population exceeds 9.5 million (it currently exceeds 9 million).

If necessary, Bern will have to terminate the agreement on the free movement of people with the EU.

“Over the past two years, more than 180,000 additional people have immigrated to Switzerland, with devastating consequences for our small country,” SVP head Marcel Dettling said after the submission of signatures.

Proposal for cheaper public transport in Zurich to be decided by voters

On a much smaller scale than the SVP immigration initiative, voters in Zurich will weigh in on the initiative from the local Social Democratic party (SP) seeking to decrease the price of the city’s annual public transport card for adults to 365 francs — 1 franc per day — from the current 809 francs.

SP collected 3,234 signatures — 234 more than needed— to bring this initiative to the ballot box on a yet-undetermined date.

The SP justified this move as a way to make the switch from cars to climate-friendly public transport more affordable for local population.

Wait a minute — where in the world is Switzerland?

A new chapter has been added to the on-going saga of confusion between Switzerland and Sweden — and it is coming from the highest reaches of the US government.

Shortly before his current trip to Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken published a map that put Sweden where Switzerland should be.

The error was quickly noticed and the relevant post deleted from social media — but not before users noticed how the US has ‘rewritten’ Europe’s geography.

Reminder: put your t-shirts on

That’s because from today, the thermometer in parts of Switzerland should crack the 20C mark.

And it twill only get better after that — at least short-term: Saturday is forecast to be the first 'summer' day of the year with temps reaching mid and even high 20s in some some regions.

