Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Massive immigration could be bad for Switzerland, economists say

Although Economiesuisse, an organisation representing Switzerland’s businesses, usually emphasises the important contributions that foreign workers make toward the country’s economic prosperity, it has now changed its tune.



Given the challenges of overpopulation, “we have to realise today that immigration has been too high on average in recent years,” according to Christoph Mäder, Economiesuisse’s president. “We can no longer speak out against borderless immigration, but must admit that measures are needed.”

This stance is taken just as the populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) is spearheading a national vote on curbing immigration.

Campaign for a Geneva-London train link gains momentum

Following the positive feedback received over a rail service between Basel and London, a similar proposal is now underway in Switzerland to ‘connect’ Geneva with the UK’s capital as well.

An online petition to this effect has been was launched by Nadine McCormick, a dual Swiss-British citizen.

She has been arguing that a direct link to and from Geneva makes more sense to British travellers than the one with Basel.

“Geneva Airport has more passengers going to London than Basel and Zurich airports combined,” she said.

READ ALSO: Could a Basel to London direct train really happen?

Advertisement

Price of petrol goes up in Switzerland

Bad news for motorists: fueling up your car is now more expensive because, after falling during the winter months, petrol prices are climbing again.

Swiss motorists currently have to pay, on average, 1.90 francs for a litre of unleaded 95 gasoline.

In some regions, however, the price is even higher.

Just as an example, at 2.29 and 2.37 francs per litre, respectively, two petrol stations along the Gotthard motorway in Airolo and Piotta in Ticino are among the most expensive in the country.

And that's not all: according to experts, fuel prices are expected to continue rising.

Advertisement

Sections of A1 motorway to be closed overnight

The section of the A1 between Lausanne and Geneva, one of the busiest, will be closed to traffic overnight from Monday April 8th, according to the Federal Roads Office.

From 10:15 pm to 4:45 am, it will be closed in both directions between Aubonne and Gland, as well as between Rolle and Aubonne junctions.

Then, on the night of April 9th to 10th from 10:15 pm until 4:45 am the stretch of the road between Gland and Rolle in the direction Lausanne, will be closed to traffic as well.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]