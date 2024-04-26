Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

‘You must leave Switzerland’: government warns against a fake immigration letter

A number of foreign nationals, especially in the German-speaking part of the country, have received an official-looking letter, purportedly from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) informing them that the Free Movement of People agreement between Switzerland and the EU has been lifted, and therefore “your residence permit has been revoked.”

Faced with enquiries from concerned recipients, SEM responded that the letters are fake, advising recipients to ignore it and, above all, not to click on the QR code on the top.

Swiss consumers have more money, but less purchasing power

In 2023, nominal wages in Switzerland had increased more than in the previous four years. However, inflation has eroded purchasing power.

This is a finding of the Swiss Wage Index study published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.

In general, the increase in nominal wages in 2023 was slightly less strong than the evolution of inflation last year.

The increase in prices, linked in particular to the higher electricity and fuel costs, as well as the more expensive rents, resulted in inflation rate of 2.1 percent at the end of 2023.



Therefore, the purchasing power of wages had decreased by 0.4 percent on average.

Migros will sell hamburgers made from beer waste

Swiss brewery Chopfab has teamed up with a start-up company to produce vegan burgers. They will be made from beer by-products.

The basic idea is simple: brewing beer generates waste called “dregs.” Rather than being thrown away, they will find a second life in meatless burgers.

“This process would be unique in the world and would guarantee the impeccable freshness, as well as texture and aroma of meat alternatives,” the manufacturer said.

The date when the beer burger will hit supermarket shelves is not known.

Ahead this weekend :

Direct democracy in action

On Sunday, the Landsgemeinde, one of Switzerland’s oldest traditions of grass-root democracy will take place in Appenzell-Innerrhoden, one of only two cantons where this custom is still practiced (the other one is Glarus, where this event will be held on May 5th.)

Canton's citizens will gather at noon in Appenzell city’s town square, and will vote on matters of local importance by show of hands.



