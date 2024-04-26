'Your permit is invalid': How scammers in Switzerland target foreigners

Advertisement

A number of foreign nationals, especially in the German-speaking part of the country, have received an official-looking letter, purportedly from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) informing them that the Free Movement of People agreement between Switzerland and the EU has been nullified, and therefore “your residence permit is no longer valid.”

Faced with enquiries from concerned recipients, SEM responded that the letter is fake, advising recipients to ignore it and, above all, not to click on the QR code on the top.

"Fake letters from the SEM have been circulating since the beginning of this week,” the immigration authority said on its website as well as on X (formerly Twitter).

“The letter has no impact on the recipient’s residence status,” SEM added.

Seit Anfang dieser Woche sind gefälschte Schreiben des SEM in Umlauf. Das Dokument hat für den jeweiligen Aufenthaltsstatus der angeschriebenen Personen keine Bedeutung.

👉Mehr Infos: https://t.co/9PEVO51ddN

👉Bei Fragen oder Unklarheiten: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/jE9GlVpyEq — SEM (@SEMIGRATION) April 24, 2024

Fake jobs, real threats

However, this is only the latest scam perpetrated in the name of SEM.

There have been others in the past.

For instance, many foreigners have also received emails from addresses swissimmigration@consultant or eu_immigration@consultant, that pretend to be the Swiss immigration authority.

"In most cases, a fictitious job in the hotel industry is offered, with the senders demanding payment of 300 to 1,000 euros for a permit in Switzerland and for health and accident insurance," SEM reported.

The first clue that this email doesn’t come from SEM, which is part of Switzerland’s government, is that it is asking for payment in euros. If the scammers were smarter, they’d demand Swiss francs.

“These e-mails do not come from the SEM and should be considered as an attempt at fraud,” the agency said.

Advertisement

Extortion attempt

And a few years ago, a number of foreigners received emails coming allegedly from SEM, Swiss border control authorities, or even the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

They threatened to revoke the victim’s residence permit or even expel them from the country altogether if they didn't pay a certain sum of money into an anonymous account.

Needless to say, no government authority would ever resort to blackmail or demand payment for such ‘services’.

So a good rule to remember (for foreigners and Swiss alike) is that if threats and pressure are involved, letters / emails / phone calls ( WhatsUp messages are more than likely scams.



READ ALSO: The common scams foreigners in Switzerland need to be aware of

Advertisement

Don't respond

SEM as well as police urge everyone contacted by scammers, by whatever means to: