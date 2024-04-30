McDonalds to open seven new restaurants in Switzerland this year

Advertisement

With the first McDonalds in the country opening in Geneva in 1976, the company currently has 180 franchises nationwide.

While the company has not revealed the exact locations of all the new restaurants, local reporting suggests that there will be a new branch in Küssnacht in Schwyz and in Zug.

The company is also currently actively seeking locations and taking franchise inquiries in regards to the expansion plans.

In 2023, the company opened five new restaurants at Altenrhein in the canton of St Gallen, Gland in Vaud, Sihlcity in Zurich, and Riddes and Visp in Valais.

One restaurant has already opened in 2024, at Aarberg in the canton of Bern.

The current expansion is part of the brand’s plan to have 200 locations throughout the country over the medium term.

Each of the country’s outlets now can allow ordering through the restaurant’s app and payment. A further 117 offer delivery through services such as Uber Eats.

McDonald’s announced in the press release that 88 percent of their total food spend now comes from local suppliers within Switzerland