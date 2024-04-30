Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Zurich has one year to devise anti-semitism measures

The cantonal parliament has accepted a motion on Monday, calling on authorities to create an anti-semitism and anti-racism ‘action plan’ geared specifically toward local schools.

This step, supported by all political parties, is motivated by the March 2nd incident, when a 15-year-old supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) stabbed a Jewish man in Zurich.



Shortly after the attack, Johanne Gurfinkiel, secretary-general of the Intercommunity Coordination against Anti-Semitism and Racism (Cicad), asked that elected officials create a strategy to prevent similar ‘hate acts’ in the future.

Zurich must devise these measures within a year.

In Switzerland, more than 4,000 employees are millionaires

According to a new report from the Swiss Trade Union (USS) on the distribution of salaries, wealth, and taxes, the wages of highest-paid workers in the country have increased significantly in the last decade — by about 3,000, francs a month.

Some 4,120 employees in Switzerland now have an annual income of a million francs, a wage that is 12 percent higher than the previous year.

On the opposite side of the pay scale, however, average hikes for middle and low-income earners were only 2.5 percent, USS reported.

Switzerland’s ‘new identity’ unveiled



Whoever said that Swiss like to take things slowly, was correct — at least in terms of its logos.

After 30 years of being represented by an edelweiss flower, Switzerland Tourism, the country’s tourism body, changed its official logo. The logo of "Switzerland" with the Swiss flag as the "t" is also only in English.

It is not a huge game changer in the way that Switzerland is likely to be perceived abroad, but it is proof that Swiss are not averse to shaking up its status quo once in a while.

Ahead this week:

Tomorrow is Labour Day

Like many other countries, Switzerland is celebrating Labour Day on May 1st.

It is also known as International Workers’ Day and May Day, and is mostly marked by trade unions and left-leaning groups.

May 1st is not, however, a public holiday throughout the whole of Switzerland— it is celebrated in some cantons but not in others.

It is a holiday in Zurich, Basel–City, Basel–Country, Jura, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Thurgau and Ticino.

