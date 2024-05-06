Swiss cantons move to hire more foreign teachers

Advertisement

By the beginning of the new decade, between 43,000 and 47,000 new primary school teachers would need to be recruited, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

However, in view of the number of teachers who will retire by that time, and faced with insufficient numbers of new professionals being trained in Switzerland, the country is facing an acute shortage.

To remedy this situation, various cantons are taking steps, or are planning to do so in the near future, to fill the gap with teachers trained abroad.

The canton of Bern, for instance, allows people with a foreign teaching diploma to receive further training via a ‘Certificate of Advanced Studies’ (CAS) course at its University of Teacher Education (Ph-Bern).

“The CAS provides basic knowledge of the Swiss education and school system. The participants strengthen skills that are important for their work at Swiss primary schools,” the university said.

According to Tages-Anzeiger, the residence status for course participation was left open.

There are participants with protection status S (reserved for Ukrainian refugees), provisional admission, as well as B and C permits.

However, all course participants are expected to speak German, at least at B2 level. This means that they should understand the most important content of complex texts on concrete and abstract topics. They should also be able to communicate orally spontaneously and fluently — all reasonable requirements for teachers.

What other cantons are planning to implement similar measures?

Zurich is also considering training foreign teachers to work in Swiss schools.

“The development of programmes for people with a foreign teaching diploma is currently being examined, ” the University of Teacher Education (PH Zurich) said.

The interest in training foreign teachers is also high in Lucerne, where “measures to combat the shortage of teachers are continually being developed.”

As for Schaffhausen, its geographical location means that teachers from Germany have always had employment opportunities in local schools.

"As a border canton, Schaffhausen has always employed teachers from nearby countries, mainly from Germany,” officials pointed out.

However, unlike Bern, where teachers from a variety of countries are being trained, Schffhausen “has no plans to provide specific training or further education for teachers from other language areas.”

How can a foreign teacher find work in Swiss schools?

One thing to remember is that cantons are responsible for their school system, so requirements (as well as opportunities) may be different from one region to another.

By the same token, while the above measures are taking place in German-speaking cantons, if you are looking for a job in French or Italian cantons, you must have a proficiency in those languages to be able to teach in local schools.

Teachers with a foreign teaching diplomas can apply to the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Education (EDK) to have their diploma recognised in Switzerland.

The EDK will decide what (if any) further training or certification you may need in order to work in a school in a given canton.

