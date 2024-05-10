Are outdoor swimming pools already open in Switzerland?

Advertisement

Public swimming pools, or Badis, as they are affectionately called in Swiss-German (bains or piscines in French), are deeply embedded in Swiss culture, with children enjoying weekly trips to their local pools as part of their school curriculum from a young age.

But in a land-locked country like Switzerland, people of all ages enjoy the experience.

Some (though there are admittedly not many of them) like to swim in the country’s abundant waterways in all kinds of weather — as is the case, for instance, in Geneva, where thousands jump into the lake each December for a traditional Christmas dip.

But the vast majority of swimmers prefer to wait for warmer weather before dipping their toes (and more) into the water.

When exactly is that?

Most of Switzerland’s public swimming pools open on (or just before or after) the Ascension weekend.

For instance, Geneva’s Bains de Paquis open in mid-May and stay open until mid-September.

In Bern, the popular Marzili baths open on May 11th ,as does the St-Jacques pool in Basel.

In Lausanne, you will have to wait until May 18th to use the pool at the Bellerive-Plage.

Zurich’s Utoquai Seebad is an exception, as it already opened on April 13th.

Check your municipality’s website to see when its public pools open for the season.

How warm is the water right now?

It depends on the air temperature.

The warmer it is outside, the warmer the water will be.

However, its temperature will nevertheless be lower than the air’s.

While indoor pools are typically heated, the lake is obviously not, which poses a truly chilling dilemma to swimming enthusiasts.

