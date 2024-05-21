'A guide to Swiss society': New ebook explains life in modern Switzerland

Advertisement

Clare O'Dea has been writing about Switzerland for over 20 years including, in recent years, insightful opinion columns for The Local.

These columns form the basis of Clare's new book "All About Switzerland", described as a "a dynamic, up-to-date guide to Swiss society and current affairs".

The book offers you the chance to learn all about Swiss current affairs and society, with sections on money, the future, women, foreigners, Europe and more. It explores who are the elite in Switzerland, which are the best cantons for foreigners to live in and why Switzerland is failing in the fight against money laundering? All About Switzerland offers a broad-ranging mix of facts, analysis and personal perspective.

Clare says: "The book is for people who want to understand Switzerland better, either because they live here or have a special interest in the country. It’s for people who like their non-fiction to be informed by thorough research and direct experience."

Originally from Dublin, Clare O’Dea has lived in Switzerland for two decades. Author of fiction and non-fiction, Clare has had a varied media career in Ireland and Switzerland, with a stint in Russia. She has contributed articles to The Local Switzerland since 2022.

Photo: Charly Rappo

You can find out more about Clare and the book here.

All About Switzerland officially launches as an ebook, available on Amazon, Kobo, and other online retailers.