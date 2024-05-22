BREAKING: Woman jogger killed by naked man in park near Zurich

Advertisement

Shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, passers-by called the police, reporting that a naked man in Alma Park in Männedorf was screaming and physically attacking people.

"The emergency services that quickly arrived on site found a seriously injured woman lying on the ground and the man who had previously been reported," Zurich police said in a press release on Wednesday.

However, "despite immediate resuscitation, the woman died from her serious injuries. The suspected perpetrator, a 19-year-old Swiss citizen, who was also found on site, was arrested."

No further details, including identities of both the victim and alleged killer, were released at this time.

"The background, as well as other questions, including whether the perpetrator and victim knew each other, are the subject of the ongoing investigation," according to police.

More to follow...