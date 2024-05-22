EXPLAINED: What exactly are 'Swiss values' and do you need to know them?

Advertisement

You could say that there are two kinds of 'values' in Switzerland: official and unofficial ones.

Let's look at the official ones first — that is, the ones that you are expected to live up to if you hope to become a Swiss citizen.

Among the criteria that the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has set out for naturalisation candidates is integration.

The word “integration” has a broad definition of course, but in Switzerland it means assimilating into, rather than standing apart from, the mainstream — in other words, adopting to the local laws, customs, and way of life.

These are the integration requirements laid out in the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act:

Respect for public safety, security and order

This is self-explanatory: you should not have committed any serious offences, and your actions should not pose a threat to the country’s security.

You may think this means you cannot have a criminal record, but even 'trivial' infractions such as speeding can be taken as lack of integration, as some applicants have found out.

READ ALSO: Frenchman barred from Swiss citizenship over speeding offence

In this particular case, the naturalisation committee took the man’s careless driving to mean than he was "not successfully integrated."

Respect for the values of the Federal Constitution

In addition to being a law-abiding person, you need to uphold the constitutional rights, such as the right to life and personal liberty, while eschewing torture and any other form of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of others.

Advertisement

Language skills

A requirement to know a local language is not specific to Switzerland — many other countries have such a rule as well.

What is different (and more complicated) in Switzerland is that there are four national languages — German, French, Italian and Romansh.

Fortunately, you don’t have to know all four, but you do need to be proficient in the language of your place of residence.

This is determined by SEM, which has based its requirements on the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), a definition of different language levels written by the Council of Europe.

The required level, according to SEM, "differentiates between oral and written language proficiency," with the requirement for spoken proficiency higher than for written one.

This is because oral communication is considered more important for the integration into working and social life.

Be aware, however, that SEM’s levels are a minimum requirement, and some cantons might have stricter criteria.

This SEM chart indicates language proficiency on the federal level for both permits and citizenship, for different population groups.

Participation in working life or efforts to acquire an education

This too, is self-explanatory: you must either actively study or be gainfully employed.

This goes under the heading of self-responsibility, which the Swiss value a lot.

It means you should be self-sufficient and not rely on public assistance.

It also extends to good financial habits — that is, paying your bills on time and not going into debt. If you do get social aid or have debt collection proceedings against you, this is a clear sign that you are not living up to Swiss values.

READ ALSO: Which minor offences could prevent you becoming a Swiss citizen?

Advertisement

And then there are the ‘unofficial’ values — those that the society expects of you:

Be tidy

This implies not only not littering, but also disposing of your trash correctly.

Putting trash into random garbage bags rather than official ones, not taking it out on designated days, or not sorting the recyclables and disposing of them in proper containers, goes against everything the Swiss believe in.

Greet people

Wherever you happen to be, you are expected to greet everyone you pass with a friendly ‘Grüezi’, ‘bonjour’ or 'buongiorno'.

You should greet people you pass in the street, at the railway station, when hiking and even at the ski lift — regardless of whether you know them or not.

Shake hands

This habit was temporarily suspended during Covid, but now handshaking is in again — whether in business or social environment.

Kindergarten children are trained to shake hands with their teacher at the beginning and end of lessons, so they learn this habit earl on.

That's why this story about two Muslim schoolboys refusing to shake their female teacher’s hand was seen as an affront to Swiss culture.

Be discreet

The Swiss believe in discretion and privacy, the two traits often mistaken for aloofness.

Therefore, being too nosy, gossipy, or butting into people’s personal sphere uninvited is a definite ‘no-no’.

Advertisement

Be quiet on Sundays

In Switzerland, Sundays and public holidays are for resting, which means silence should prevail.

Therefore, DO NOT use noisy tools, lawn mowers, have parties or loud social gatherings, or recycle bottles on this sacrosanct day.

If you do, you are sending out a signal that you don’t care about Swiss values, which could cost you your citizenship, as this fellow has found out:

READ ALSO: Frenchman denied Swiss passport over 'mowing his lawn on public holidays'

Be active in your community

The Swiss appreciate seeing everyone, and especially foreigners, participate in the life of their local community.

Whether you join the fire brigade, sing in a choir, volunteer at school, or merely attend local football games and other events, you will show everyone just how integrated and respectful of Swiss values you are.