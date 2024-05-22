Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

It's official: tickets must be purchased before the train departs

Much has been said and written about people getting fines for buying their train tickets too late.

After a slew of complaints from disgruntled commuters, the SwissPass Alliance and the Federal Office of Transport said they would review the rule, as well as the penalty system for non-compliance.

On Tuesday, the two confirmed the maintenance of the current practice, that is, the obligation to buy the ticket before the actual departure — regardless of whether the person is travelling on a train or another mode of public transport.

“In Switzerland, access is based on trust in travellers to have a valid transport ticket,” the SwissPass Alliance said in a press release.

“In return, travellers must assume their share of responsibility and ensure that they are in possession of a valid ticket within the allotted time.”

One in two Swiss hotels to increase prices for the summer

Tourists who are planning to stay in a hotel in Switzerland this summer may have to dig even deeper into their pockets.

That’s because half of Swiss hotels are raising their prices, according to a survey by the HotellerieSuisse umbrella association.

This hike is due to several factors, including higher energy costs as well as Value-Added Tax.

But the main reason is the chronic shortage of people willing to work in the hotel industry. This means employers have had to raise wages of many workers in order to make the vacant positions more appealing, and that increase will be passed on to the guests.

Migros lays off 150 employees from its Zurich location

Switzerland’s largest retailer will lay off 150 people from its Limmatplatz site in Zurich, the company announced on Tuesday.

“We want to become simpler and faster, which is the direction we have taken in the organisation,” said Peter Diethelm, CEO of the subsidiary created at the beginning of the year to manage Migros' supermarket activities.

The retailer specifies that it has concluded a “comprehensive national social plan in order to mitigate the effects of the layoffs as much as possible.”

Switzerland slips in global tourism ranking

The country has fallen in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) tourism competitiveness index, released on Tuesday.

From the sixth place in 2021, it is now in the 10th, which is still a good position, given that 119 countries were ranked.

Switzerland remains among the leaders on issues such as the business environment, the labour market, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

On the other hand, it is considered — not surprisingly — to be an expensive destination.

