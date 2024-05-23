COMPARE: Is Swiss healthcare better value for money than elsewhere in Europe?

Advertisement

Right now, the average basic insurance premium is about 500 francs per month per person, which represents a significant part of the household budget.

While low-income individuals and families get financial help from the government to cover this cost, it strains the budget of middle-class households.

That is why left-wing parties and trade unions have launched an initiative, to be voted on June 9th, seeking to cap insurance rates at 10 percent of income.

However, while the Swiss system is undoubtedly expensive, a new analysis carried out by RTS public broadcaster indicates that, in terms of health insurance, residents of other European nations carry quite a burden as well.

The differences lie primarily in who finances the scheme — public versus private — and how the overall system functions.

But other countries don’t necessarily have ‘free’ or even ‘inexpensive’ health care, the RTS found.

Based on data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which RTS used in its survey, eight countries pour more money into funding their healthcare than Switzerland does.

In Germany, for instance, a per-capita expenditure on health is 25 percent higher than in Switzerland — 4,408 euros versus 3,503.

In Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Luxembourg, and France, the amount also exceeds Switzerland’s.

Consequently, in many of the countries, healthcare spending takes out a larger chunk of their GDPs than in Switzerland.

The difference is that Swiss system is bankrolled by premiums, while that of other nations mostly by taxes — in both cases, therefore, the money comes out of the pockets of private individuals.

While there have been efforts to replace Switzerland’s private system with a public one, the RTS analysis shows this may not be the best option for the country.

But do residents of Switzerland actually get a ‘better deal’ in terms of healthcare than other Europeans?

In other words, is a costly healthcare system better for patients than a cheaper one?

Based on the OECD data, Switzerland’s insurance-based healthcare scheme did better than the OECD average in terms of life expectancy, preventable mortality rate, and access to health services, among others.

And according to the US-based Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP), Switzerland has the world’s most advanced health system, out of 31 countries ranked.

What exactly does this mean?

For the purposes of this survey, FREOPP considered factors such as patients’ ability to choose a doctor and insurance company; the use of scientific and technological advances in healthcare; and the availability of new medical treatments.

Switzerland also beats other countries in terms of wait time for medical procedures.

Another OECD survey on how long patients in various countries typically wait for an appointment with a specialist, the share of people in Switzerland waiting a month or more is 23 percent, compared to 36 percent in France, 52 percent in Sweden, and 61 percent in Norway.

OECD statistics also show that Switzerland has among the shortest waits for medical tests and procedures.

All in all, “the Swiss healthcare system is the best in Europe in terms of access to medical services," according to a Swiss physician, Dr Kathrin Zimmermann. “This means very short time spans between a medical condition being identified and treatment starting."

She pointed out that the European Health Consumer Index (EHCI) compared waiting times for major elective surgeries, cancer treatments and CT scans.

"Switzerland scored maximum points in all areas,” she said.



The only area where Switzerland lags behind others in Europe is in regards to out-of-pocket spending (co-pay), as well as the cost of medications.



