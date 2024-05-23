Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swiss MPs urge government to ignore European Court’s ruling



In a landmark verdict handed down in April, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said that Switzerland had not done enough to fight the climate change, ordering the government to pay a hefty fine to a group of women who brought the case before the court.

However, even though the government is bound to comply with the ECHR’s decision, the Legal Affairs Committee of the Council of States is urging the Federal Council not to implement the ruling, arguing that it is a “slap in Switzerland’s face.”

The issue will be discussed further when the parliament convenes for the summer session on May 27th.

Swiss companies bend backwards to attract US professionals

Some Swiss employers, including pharmaceutical giant Roche, go so far as to cover the rent, private school tuition fees – and sometimes even taxes – of the senior executives from the United States.

“Depending on the size of the company, the number of candidates is very limited for certain positions. Hiring foreign executives is therefore inevitable," according to recruiter Erik Wirz. "And in the United States, there are very qualified employees in the pharmaceutical or technological fields.”

“What matters to us is the aptitude and performance of our employees. We want to attract the best talent, regardless of their origin,” Roche spokesperson said.

Consumer survey: Cross-border shopping is not always lucrative for Swiss bargain hunters

The common belief is that people from Switzerland can save a lot when shopping in neighbour countries,

But a new analysis from the Consumer Federation of French-Speaking Switzerland (FRC) found that this is not necessarily the case.

After shopping in various stores in border areas of Switzerland and France, the FRC reported that price differences for basic necessities purchased in both countries “are minimal.”

In fact, non-food items like toilet paper, soap, detergent, and dishwashing liquid, among others, were found to cost less in Switzerland than in France, according to FRC.

Switzerland leads Europe in workforce use of artificial intelligence (AI)

Nearly a third (32 percent) of employees in Switzerland report using AI in their jobs — a higher number than the European average of 23 percent.

The use of AI is most prevalent in the technology, business, and financial services sectors.

This is the finding of a new survey carried out by Michael Page recruitment agency.

In all, 69 percent of employees in Switzerland “believe that AI will positively impact their careers, help them adapt to new roles, and improve productivity,” the study found.

Your opinion matters: participate in a major survey

As part of a large-scale national survey, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation wants to know what concerns the country’s residents, and what impacts them the most in their daily lives.

The survey, to be carried out by GFS research institute until June 15th, is open to everyone who lives in Switzerland,, regardless of nationality.

It is anonymous and confidential.

If you would like to participate, you can access the survey in German, French, or Italian.

