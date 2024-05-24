Does Switzerland offer a poor work-life balance for families?

Advertisement

By comparison with other European states, “Swiss family policies appear limited in the support they they offer: they do not provide for extended parental leave," according to a report from Lucerne University.

“Furthermore, Switzerland was one of the last nations in Europe to introduce paternity leave, and then of only two weeks in 2021, in the face of heavy opposition.”

And, unlike Nordic countries, Switzerland is not known for family-friendly policies in general, particularly in terms of financial help from the state.

The reason is that Switzerland has a strong history of individual responsibility, which promotes the idea that the government should not pay for people choosing to have children.

For that very reason, the paid paternal leave in Switzerland is more modest than in many other European nations.

Also, not only are there not enough daycare facilities in Switzerland — prompting expecting parents to sign up their child even before it is born — but the existing ones are often expensive.

“It is striking to see that, compared to other countries, parents in Switzerland pay a lot for childcare outside the home,” according to a report by AXA insurance.

“Daycares and preschools generally cost between CHF 110 and 130 a day. These rates vary greatly depending on your canton and town. And depending on what they earn, parents are expected to cover between 30 and 100 percent of this amount.”

(On the positive side, working parents whose children are in daycare can deduct up to 25,000 francs a year from their taxes).

“Extra-family and extra-school childcare is an important prerequisite for the balancing of work and family life,” according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

However, “childcare services are not always available in sufficient numbers or compatible with parents' work schedules, and are sometimes not used by parents or only to a limited extent for financial reasons,” the FSO found.

“Depending on the age and number of children, the family’s second wage may end up being used up by these extra expenses."

Given these social and policy structures, finding a fair balance between professional and family responsibilities for both parents can be tough, and some studies show that Switzerland has a poor record when it comes to the kind of work-life balance families here enjoy (or don’t).

Our readers' views and experiences provide great insight to others. Share your own views on how good or bad work-life balance for families is in Switzerland.

Other data, however, paints a more positive picture

It comes from the annual ‘Swiss Family Barometer’, released in March jointly by Pro-Familia, an umbrella organisation for family-oriented associations in Switzerland and a competence centre for family policy, as well as PAX insurance.

This is what the survey found:

Overall, the families are happier with their life than in the previous year.

Around two thirds of families (63 percent) are currently satisfied with the balance between family and professional life. Satisfaction is lower among families with small children, and it tends to increase with higher income.

Two thirds of families (65 percent) are satisfied with the measures taken by their employers to balance work and family life.

How could the work-life balance be improved for families?

According to survey participants, the compatibility of work and family life could be improved particularly through more flexibility in working hours and the possibility of working from home.

And while 71 percent of families who use external childcare are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ satisfied with the care provided, both lower and higher income groups see a reduction in fees as the most important lever for improving that balance.



