Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Right-wing party pushes for better protection of Switzerland’s borders

The populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP), launched a popular initiative for “border protection” on Saturday, calling into question the Schengen agreements.

Die Schweizer Asylpolitik ist gescheitert. Jedes Jahr kommen Zehntausende sogenannte «Asylsuchende» in die Schweiz. Mit Hilfe von kriminellen Schlepperbanden reisen sie durch zahlreiche sichere Drittstaaten, bevor sie in unserem Land ein Asylgesuch einreichen. pic.twitter.com/ga0widIyW4 — SVP Schweiz (@SVPch) May 25, 2024

“We have long lost control of our borders. We no longer know who is entering our country,” said party president Marcel Dettling.

“Borders are no longer protected and asylum chaos continues unabated," he pointed out, adding that open borders also bring in more criminals.

The party must now collect 100,000 signatures to bring this issue to the ballot box.

Zurich housing shortage is worsening

Finding an apartment for rent in Switzerland’s largest (and most expensive) city is becoming even more of a headache.

This is what emerges from a new report by Fahrländer Partner consultancy

In Zurich, only 0.7 percent of flats are currently vacant and up for rent —a lower number than the national average of 1.15 percent.

If the situation remains the same, Zurich will be short of 35,000 dwellings by the end of 2024.

Current, as well as forecasted housing shortage, had sparked a demonstration in Zurich on Saturday, when thousands of people took to the streets to show their displeasure with the scarcity of affordable accommodations in the city.

Swiss cost of living exacerbates ‘economic inequality’

The high costs of housing, health insurance, and goods and services in general, places a much greater burden on poorer households than on wealthier ones.

While this in itself is hardly surprising, a new study from FORS social research institute indicates that the poorest one-tenth of the population spend 82 percent of their household income on covering essential living costs, such as food, housing, health insurance ,and taxes.

The wealthiest, on the other hand, spend 31 percent of their earnings on these same expenses.

One more US airline could fly to Swiss airports

Currently three US airlines fly to Switzerland: United, Delta, and American.

However, another carrier could join the existing fleet as well.

An application reportedly submitted to the US Department of Transportation reveals that a budget US airline, Jetblue, would like to offer connections to Zurich or Geneva.

Whether, or when, this will actually happen is still…up in the air.

