How much money do you need to enter Switzerland on a tourist visa?

Citizens of many states, including members of the Schengen zone, as well as certain nationalities from outside the EU / EFTA — Brits, Americans, and Canadians among them — can come to Switzerland easily, and stay here for up to 90 days.

On the other hand, citizens of many other third nations, which are outlined here, need a tourist visa to enter Switzerland.

The burden of proof

According to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), “third country nationals may be questioned by the border authorities about the purpose of their visit as well as their financial means. They may be turned away if they do not have sufficient financial means.”

“They must be able to demonstrate their financial resources amounting to at least 100 francs per day of their stay. Students with a valid student permit are required to demonstrate funds of 30 francs per day.”

“Sufficient financial resources” can be demonstrated by showing cash, traveller's cheques, credit cards or other collaterals like a bank guarantee.”

Note, however, that these rules apply only to tourists; third-country citizens with work permits are exempted.

What if you don’t have 100 francs per day but still want to visit friends or relatives in Switzerland?

In this case, you will have to provide a letter of invitation from a Swiss host.

This is what such a letter should include, according to SEM:

A statement from your host (company or private individual) saying that they have invited you;



Your host’s and your own full details (surname, first name, date of birth, address, telephone

number, email address and nationality)

The length of stay



The date on which the letter was written



Your host’s signature



If the costs of travel, accommodation and food are being met by your host, this should also be mentioned.



The letter must be written in an official Swiss language (German, French or Italian).



It is even better (and increases your chances of being granted a visa) if you can show a Declaration of Sponsorship.



“A Swiss embassy or consulate may require this declaration before issuing a visa, if applicants do not have sufficient funds or there is doubt as to whether they have sufficient funds to support themselves,” SEM said.



The following people/entities may submit a declaration of sponsorship:



Swiss citizens



Foreign nationals who have a residence or settlement permit



Legal entities according to the commercial or trade register

.

By signing the declaration of sponsorship, the guarantor undertakes to cover the following costs:

Costs arising from sickness, accident, return transport and living costs, which would otherwise arise for public welfare or private medical services during the applicant’s stay in the country.



A maximum of 30,000 francs for individuals or families of up to 10 people who are travelling

together.

Why do Swiss authorities require such high burden of proof?

Clearly, they don't want 'penniless' people to come into Switzerland and rely on government help in case of medical or other emergencies.

In fact, Switzerland is not the only country to have these requirements in place; they are pretty much standard throughout the Schengen zone.

These rules don't exist for citizens of the EU or EFTA states (Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) because there are mutual agreements in place covering emergency health care and other extreme situations that may befall citizens of these nations in Switzerland — and vice-versa.