Fanzones and TV channels: Where you can watch Euro 2024 in Switzerland

The tournament will commence on June 14th and Swiss National Team, known as the Nati, will play its first match, against Hungary, on Saturday June 15th.

If you want to watch it on your TV at home, you can do so on all of the public broadcasting stations — SRF in the Swiss German part, RTS in the French-speaking region, and RSI in Ticino.

SRF will show all 51 games live on TV, as well as on srf.ch/sport and in the SRF Sport app.

RTS will broadcast all matches live as well on RTS 2, or the Play RTS and RTS Sport apps.

RSI will broadcast all the games as they happen as well.

But if you prefer go out and watch the games with other fans, then many viewing options are available to you.

‘Fan zones’ will be set up in some Swiss cities, which will provide not only giant TV screens, but also quite a bit of revelry (especially if Switzerland wins).

In Geneva, for instance, the event will take place on the Plaine de Plainpalais.

In Zurich, matches can be watched, appropriately enough, at FIFA museum, in the on-site Sports Bar1904, at Seestrasse 27.

Lausanne too will have a Fan Zone, set up at Place de la Navigation in Ouchy.

In Basel, the viewing venue will be located in the Market Hall, at Steinentorberg 20.

This link lists all the public viewing places across Switzerland.

Additionally, a number of bars will put up screens for watching.

If there is an English or Irish pub in your town, you can be sure they will have the matches on and a great atmosphere.