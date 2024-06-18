Can I get out of a rental contract in Switzerland?

Advertisement

In Switzerland, tenants who plan to move out of their apartment must follow the timeline set out in their rental agreement.

The notice period is usually three months, so your landlord must receive your ‘termination’ letter no later than one day before the start of the notice period.

For instance, if you plan to move out on June 30th, then your letter must arrive at the management company by March 29th.

Sometimes, a contract will specify a different notice period; it can’t, however, be shorter than the statuary three months, but could be longer.

If nothing is mentioned in the lease about the termination deadline, then the three-month timeline is the valid one.

But what if you have to ‘break’ the contract and move out earlier?

This is not an uncommon practice in Switzerland, as circumstances may dictate that you need to relocate for professional, or any other reasons.

You will be able to do so, but not without certain ‘consequences.’

First, you will have to notify your landlord, in writing, of your intention to move out early, and indicate the date.

The rule in this situation is that you must find someone else to take over the remainer of your term, who would move in and pay the rent — this is known as a ‘lease takeover.’

However, the new tenant must first be approved by the landlord.

The information the candidates need to provide includes official ID, residence permit (if they are not Swiss), employment information (including income), statements showing absence of criminal record and debt collection proceedings, as well as other documents outlined here:

READ ALSO: What documents do I need for renting an apartment in Switzerland?

If the person(s) you propose is / are accepted by the landlord, then you are in the clear, but make sure you receive a written confirmation attesting to that.

If the candidate is rejected by the landlord, you will be in an unenviable situation of having to pay the rent for the apartment until your contract ends.

Advertisement

There are, however, exceptions.

You can break your lease without consequences — that is, without having to find a new tenant or continue to pay the rent, if: