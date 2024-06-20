How is English taught in Swiss primary schools?

Advertisement

Switzerland is not unusual in this regard, because English is on the curriculum of many schools in Europe.

But Switzerland does face a unique problem: multi-lingualism.

This means that in German, French and Italian speaking areas, school children are taught in the regional language, and must learn another national language (usually German or French) in addition to English.

Some, including Switzerland’s FDP party, claim that this leads to a ‘surcharge’ of languages, which is “useless” for primary-age children.

The party argues that children at that age need to master their mother tongue as a priority and learning other languages was holding them back from doing this. It also said that Switzerland's recent poor scores in the global PISA rankings for language and reading justified a change in tack and that learning one language was better than struggling with many.

However, the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education (EDK), an association which regulates school curriculum of their cantons, has no plans to change the current system, especially as it pertains to English lessons.

What do English lessons look like in Swiss public schools?

According to EDK, “traditionally, language learning has an important role in Switzerland. Students learn a second official language of Switzerland as well as English during their compulsory school years.”

In virtually all cantons, which can set their own rules based on federal guidelines, English lessons begin in primary school.

In most of Switzerland, it encompasses ages from about four / five until 12.

At what point school children in elementary schools start learning English is also determined by cantons.

For instance, in Zurich, English is taught quite early, already from the second year, that is, from age of seven or eight.

In Geneva, on the other hand, English lessons start in the seventh grade — at age 11.

(Please note that all this relates to public schools only. Private and international schools have different rules).

Do only native English speakers teach English in Swiss schools?

Actually, the opposite is true.

Most teachers are of German, French, or Italian mother tongue because knowledge of the region’s language is a must for a teacher.

Even for those who only teach a language that is not a Swiss national language (such as English), a B2 CERF level in German, French, or Italian is needed, which some foreign teachers may not have.

So to teach English in Switzerland you don’t have to be a native speaker. The only requirement (besides a diploma from one of Swiss Universities of Teacher Education) is a C2 level of English proficiency — the most advanced level on the CERF scale, though in some cases C1 may suffice.

How can a native English speaker get a job teaching at a Swiss school?

Being fluent in English is not enough to teach in Switzerland.

If, however, you studied abroad and obtained a foreign diploma, then you may have to be-retrained in Switzerland, and meet the local hiring criteria.

Teachers with foreign teaching diplomas can apply to the EDK to have their credentials recognised in Switzerland.

The EDK will decide what (if any) further training or certification you may need in order to work in a school in a given canton, and also whether your level of the national language is good enough.

Needless to say, you also need to have a Swiss work permit.

