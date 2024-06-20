Wolves to lynx: Where in Switzerland could you come across predators?

Advertisement

Let’s be clear: The odds of being threatened, much less encountering a wild animal in Switzerland are incredibly slight.

That said, it’s always good to know where large carnivore species can be found across the country.

This picture is made much clearer with the publication this week of the Kora Foundation for Predator Ecology and Wildlife Management's annual report, which describes the distribution and abundance of several types of predator.

Wolves

Much like many European countries, native species of wolf - in particular the dominant grey wolf species - became virtually extinct in Switzerland in the early twentieth century/

This was due to increased clearance of their native habitats, as well as culls to protect livestock.

The last known wolf killed for over a century in Switzerland was shot at Irigna in the canton of Ticino in 1871.

Switzerland’s proximity to Italy would lead to a revival in their fortunes. After grey wolves received protection from the Italian government in 1971, their numbers were able to increase on the far side of the Alps.

After a few scattered sightings of single grey wolves throughout the mid-twentieth century, wolves began to cross the Alps in pack groups into Switzerland in the mid-nineties - and they were placed under protection.

In 2023, evidence of 313 wolves in Switzerland was found, with 232 of the samples originating from live animals. 122 wolf pups have been observed.

Genetic testing in the same year has revealed that there are approximately 37 wolf packs distributed across Switzerland, with by far the largest concentrations to be found in the cantons of Valais, Ticino Graubünden and St Gallen.

This resurgence of wolves has been met with some resistance, however. Farmers have long campaigned for a cult to protect livestock, although a proposed recent cull was abandoned due to concerns over its scope.

Hikers heading into these regions needn’t fear, however. The Kora Foundation suggests that wolves are timid creatures who generally attempt to avoid human contact. In fact, the last fatality caused by a wolf anywhere in Europe occurred in Spain over fifty years ago.

Lynx

The population of lynx in Switzerland - a member of the wildcat family - have also seen growth over the same period that wolves reemerged.

Like wolves, the destruction of lynx habitats and the elimination of several of their favoured prey species meant that the last lynx spotted for several decades was documented at the Simplon Pass in 1904.

In the 1970s, as environmental concerns began to inform government policy, an attempt to restore lynx populations was undertaken.

In 1971 a breeding pair of lynx was taken from the Carpathian mountains and released into the wild in the canton of Obwalden, with subsequent releases in Jura.

The most recent data from 2019 indicates that there are approximately 250 lynx currently living in Switzerland, with the highest concentrations in Vaud, Jura, Bern, Solothurn, and Aargau. Other significant populations can be found in Bern, Lucerne, Schwyz, and Graubünden.

The Kora Foundation notes that lynx present no danger to humans, only rarely attacking livestock.

Bears

Finally, some may find it comforting to know that there is almost zero chance of encountering a bear on their next Swiss hike.

After the last brown bear in Switzerland was killed in Graubünden in 1904, there have been few sightings over the next century, with none until 2005. No native populations have been detected.

To this day, bears are usually only observed migrating to and from Switzerland through the canton of Grisons, with none establishing a permanent presence for breeding.

Occasionally, single individuals do wander further. There have been reports of sightings over the years in the cantons of Bern, Grisons, Lucerne, Nidwald, Obwald, Schwyz, Ticino, Uri, and Valais.

While the Kora Foundation states that brown bears are particularly drawn to forage near human settlements, the sheer scarcity of bear sightings annually suggests that those enjoying the Swiss outdoors have no cause to worry.

And what about Golden Jackals?

The golden jackal, a wolf-like carnivore, is incredibly rare in Switzerland. There have only been confirmed sightings in the cantons of Zurich and Graubünden.