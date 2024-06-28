Why are the Swiss tipping less (and how much should you actually leave?)

Advertisement

The amount of tips left by Swiss consumers has fallen by 40 percent over the last two years, a new survey by Bank Cler has revealed.

What’s to blame for this sudden drop?

Two factors have been highlighted as responsible for the decline in tips: inflation and the rise of digital payment apps.

According to the survey, 80 percent of the population feel the strain of inflation on their daily budget - some 43 percent of them strongly or very strongly.

Consequently, four out of ten were tipping less.

READ ALSO: The verdict - What's the right amount to leave as a tip in Switzerland?

Writing in response to the survey, Samuel Meyer, CEO of Bank Cler stated: "The inflation of the last two years has left very few people unaffected. As a result, the amount of tips given to service staff has fallen."

READ MORE: Six essential tips that will save you money in Switzerland

Digital payment apps were also singled out as responsible for the decline.

Less than half of those surveyed (44 percent) stated that used cash, while slightly fewer used cards (43) and the remainder digital payments (12).

It’s this last segment which is growing. A 2023 survey conducted by Visa and the forsa research institute found that 37 percent of Swiss consumers now use digital payment services, up from 25 percent two years earlier.

While these digital payment services can request tips from consumers, over half of respondents - 59 percent - found this distasteful.

Advertisement

Any other interesting insights?

The higher the bill, the smaller the tip - at least according to survey respondents.

The Bank Cler survey found that the average tip on a 200 francs bill was around 9 francs, or 4.5 percent of the bill.

However, the average tip on a 30 franc bill was 2.5 francs, or 8.5 percent.

Bills of CHF 5 attracted the highest tips at 0.5 francs, or ten percent - but less than half of respondents said they tipped on such a small amount.

READ MORE: Cost of living - Four challenges Swiss residents are facing and how to deal with them

The survey also identified relative winners and losers - restaurants were attracting the largest average tips of 9 francs on a 200 francs bill, whereas hairdressers were only receiving an average of 5.52 francs on a bill of the same amount.

Taxi drivers received the least - a 50 franc bill only attracted, on average, a 2.33 franc tip.

Service staff should take heart, however: 62 percent of respondents stated that good service remained the determining factor in their decision to leave a tip.

Advertisement

So how much should I be tipping?

Switzerland Tourism’s official advice is that tipping is not expected anywhere in the country, outside of restaurants.

There, they indicate, a tip of 10 percent is generally the norm, rounded up to an even amount.

When The Local asked readers whether they tipped in Switzerland, over three-quarters (79.5 percent) indicated that it was the norm for them.

Rounding up was practised by many, with reader Alexey from Zurich stating that he rounded up “around five to ten percent in restaurants almost all the time”.

READ MORE: The dos and don’ts of Swiss social etiquette

Reader ‘KT from Bern responded: “In the US I know waiters are paid poorly and depend on tips for their survival so I tip a minimum of 15 percent and up to 25 percent for excellent service.”

“Here, I know waiters are paid a living wage and benefits, and so I tip up to 5% for service.”

While Swiss waiting staff are well compensated - and many restaurants do include a service charge, a tip of 10 to 15 percent seems to be a good compromise.

This is backed up by Swiss government website Study in Switzerland who have created their own guide to how much you should be tipping the various service staff you will encounter.

At any rate: round up if you can afford it.