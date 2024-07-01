The best ideas for what to do with kids in Switzerland this summer

Advertisement

Switzerland may be among the most expensive countries in the world in which to live but don’t despair.

Turns out, there are plenty of activities that are free, or very close to free, across the alpine nation. Here's our top tips for things to keep the youngest members of the family entertained.

Art Galleries

Along with museums, art galleries are the perfect place to spend a rainy day over the summer months.

Visiting with the kids provides a great opportunity to discuss the artwork and broaden their horizons.

Many major art galleries also offer apps or trails especially developed for children.

Several of the country's biggest galleries such as the Kunsthaus Zurich and Kunsthaus Basel have times during the week when access to the permanent collections is free, while the Musee d’art historie in Geneva is free of charge.

Bike Rides

The Swiss are some of the world's biggest cycling fans, so it's no surprise that the country boasts over 8,500 kilometres of bike paths - much of it accessible and suitable for kids.

Website SwitzerlandMobility is a large repository of local and national routes that are perfect for planning a day of cycling, with the opportunity to take a break for lunch.

Castles (and other ruins)

With over 500 castles and other fortifications to be found in Switzerland, you're never too far away from a piece of history that children can explore.

While many castles do charge entry, there are still plenty - especially ruined castles - that can be visited for free, or their grounds enjoyed.

Enterprising users of the Open Street Map (OSM) platform have created a map showing the location of most of Switzerland’s castles, alongside information to plan your visit.

If you’re visiting a ruin - especially one that is accessible at any time - it’s important to abide by any signage: it’s there for your protection.

Geocaching

If you've got kids who are glued to their phones, here’s a way to take advantage of the fact to get some exercise and share family time.

Geocaching is a relatively new hobby, that uses the GPS found in most smartphones to create the world's biggest scavenger hunt.

Using clues in the environment, as well tricky riddles, children are led from one ‘geocache’ to another, along themed trails.

With over 40,000 caches hidden across the country, it's going to take a while to find them all!

Hiking

Much like cycling, the Swiss are a nation of hiking fanatics, who love to take the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the country's breathtaking scenery.

At last count, there were approximately 65,000 kilometres of marked trails in the country, so it can be somewhat daunting to find somewhere to begin.

Luckily, the website Swiss Family Fun has created a fairly comprehensive guide to 40 of the country's best hiking trails that are suitable for taking the kids.

Switzerland Tourism has also created its own list, with a great breakdown of distance and elevation for each route.

Just remember to always let someone know where you're going, and take plenty of water on those hot days.

Museums

Unlike many other European countries, roughly a third of Switzerland’s museums don't charge for entry.

An extensive list of these can be found at WhichMuseum.

A large share of those Swiss museums that do charge entry also have days of the week where entry is free.

These times are normally listed on the museum websites, as well as being advertised on their social media channels.

Swimming

While Switzerland has plenty of pools and waterparks with reasonable entry prices, there are also plenty of lakes - mostly man-made - where you can swim for free.

These lakes are known as ‘Baggerseen’ (named after the excavation equipment used to create them), and most are free of charge.

NachhaltigLeben (‘Sustainable Living’) has created a list of fourteen of the country's best ‘Baggerseen’, with photos giving you an idea of what you can expect.

Zoos

If you’ve got animal-mad kids, you're in luck. Switzerland is home to loads of zoos - and quite a few don't charge entry.

From Zurichs Bird Aviary to Geneva’s Bois-de-la-Bâtie Animal Park, a surprising number of zoological gardens across the country have found sponsorship with wealthy benefactors, rather than charge entry.

It's always worth googling animal parks in your area to see whether they're free to visit.