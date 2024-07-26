Advertisement

What Zurich's new dog law means for owners

Amy Brooke
Amy Brooke
Published: 26 Jul, 2024
What Zurich's new dog law means for owners
A dog waits to compete during the World Dog Show in August, 2023 in Geneva. A new dog law is coming into force in Zurich bringing some changes for owners. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

If you own a dog – or are planning to get one – and live in Zurich, then you need to be aware of some changes that are coming as part of a new Dog Law (Hundegesetz).

Set to come into force by the middle of 2025, the new version of the law dictates that all dogs in Zurich, no matter what breed or how big, will have to complete compulsory dog training.

Owners will be responsible for ensuring their dog completes a minimum of four puppy training sessions and 10 sessions of young dog training.

Dogs between 16 weeks to 18 months will have to do young dog training and 10 regular dog training sessions, unless owners can prove the dog has already completed puppy training sessions.

READ ALSO: Which dog breeds are restricted (or banned) in Switzerland?

Dogs over 18 months will have to do regular dog training, while dogs over eight won't need to do any training. 

You can find out more about the training requirements and other regulations on the Zurich cantonal website.

This is a change from the previous rules, which exempted dogs with two parents that were classed as 'small' from the compulsory training sessions, although these were still recommended.

READ ALSO: Where and when must dogs be kept on a leash in Switzerland?

This change of course means that thousands more dogs will need to be trained, so city officials plan to expand training locations and employ more qualified trainers.

Regulations surrounding the compulsory use of a lead in forest areas, banned breeds, dog registration, microchipping, insurance and tax are expected to remain the same in the new law.

