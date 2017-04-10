Why the Swiss like to burn a snowman every April

Photo: Andreas Omvik/Zurich Tourism

One of the biggest annual events in Zurich, the Sechseläuten, takes place this year on April 24th. The Local finds out what it’s all about.

What is it?

Translated as ‘the six o clock ringing of the bells’, the Sechseläuten dates back to the 16th century and relates to the working hours of Zurich’s various guilds. While in winter the guilds’ workers downed tools at 5pm each day due to the failing light, in summer that was extended to 6pm. To mark the change in the timetable each spring, the Grossmünster bells would ring out at 6pm on the first Monday after the spring equinox.

Tough luck for the workers...

Indeed. They may not have felt working an hour later each day was worth celebrating, but the rest of the city did. The annual chiming of the Grossmünster bells came to symbolize the beginning of spring for the whole of Zurich, and this then morphed into a spring festival that has been celebrated ever since.

But it’s not the first Monday after the spring equinox...

No. In 1952 the event was moved to the third Monday of April.

But April 24th isn’t the third Monday in April.

Because if Easter gets in the way they shift the whole event a week later.

Right. So exactly what happens?

Most people get the day off work, and everyone gathers in the streets to watch two large, colourful parades featuring people in historical costumes, musicians, people on horseback and horse-drawn floats. The children’s parade kicks off at 2.30pm, followed by the main procession of 3,500 guild members at 3pm. The parades end at the Sechseläutenplatz, where they burn a snowman to predict the weather.

Come again?

The main feature of the festival is the burning of the Böögg, a snowman effigy that symbolizes winter. A longstanding Zurich tradition, years ago many Bööggs were burnt on bonfires throughout the city to banish winter and usher in spring. In the 19th century that tradition was combined with the Sechseläuten and the burning of one giant Böögg became the festival’s climax, taking place on the dot of 6pm.

How does that predict the weather?

Tradition has it that the Böögg can forecast whether it’ll be a hot, dry summer or a washout depending on how long he burns for. After he’s set alight Böögg-watchers time how long it takes for his head – packed with firecrackers – to explode. The quicker it explodes, the better the summer will be. So let’s hope for an early demise for the Böögg this year.

Photo: Adrian Seitz/Zurich Tourism

Is it accurate?

His hit-rate is somewhat erratic. The shortest ever time was in 2003 when the Böögg exploded in just five minutes 42 seconds – and Switzerland went on to have an extremely hot summer, one of the hottest on record in fact. However last year during a rainy Sechseläuten the poor Böögg’s bonce took 43 minutes and 34 seconds to explode, the longest time on record. But instead of ushering in a miserable summer, it was actually pretty nice.

Ok, so is that the end of the festival?

Not quite. If his head exploding wasn’t an ignominious enough fate for the poor Böögg, festivalgoers then gather around the dying embers of the bonfire to barbecue sausages in what becomes Switzerland’s largest annual sausage-fest.

But don’t worry, the Böögg always bounces back for another year and never seems too perturbed by his fate. Since 2011 he’s had his own Twitter account to live-tweet his own demise. Last year he tweeted the moment his head exploded and rounded things off with a cheery “I’ll be back, no question!”