UberPop drivers in Zurich are operating illegally

Photo: Uber

UberPop drivers who do not have a taxi permit are operating illegally and could be fined, Zurich’s government said on Thursday.

UberPop is a budget version of app-based ride-share service Uber which essentially allows anyone to become a taxi driver using their own car.

Under UberPop rules, drivers must be over 21 and own a car with four doors but need not be a professional taxi driver. The service’s low tariffs and casual nature mean most UberPop drivers are not full-time drivers earning a living from it and therefore should not be classed as ‘professional’, feels the company.

But following Uber rules doesn’t make them legal in the eyes of Swiss law, Zurich’s government said in response to questions from MPs, according to news agencies

Not only must they obtain authorization from local authorities but they must also install a tachograph in their vehicles to monitor speed, driving time and rest times, it said.

In Switzerland Uber operates in Geneva, Lausanne, Basel and Zurich, but its arrival in the country has not been without controversy.

The low-cost service has riled professional taxi firms who feel it undercuts them on price whilst not respecting regulations.