Advertisement

Swiss researchers probe sex lives of 40,000 millennials

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
27 June 2017
11:20 CEST+02:00
sexrelationshipsscience

Share this article

Swiss researchers probe sex lives of 40,000 millennials
File photo: DimaGavrish/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
27 June 2017
11:20 CEST+02:00
One in six young adults in Switzerland will receive a survey through the letterbox this week, filled with some rather personal questions.

The missives come from a team of researchers from Lausanne and Zurich, who are undertaking a massive study to work out how sex has changed over the past 20 years.

They have contacted 40,000 people in their 20s, with the aim of learning about their sexual attitudes and experiences in order to analyze their impact on other areas of health and emotional well-being. 

"Sexuality can not be isolated from other areas of life," said professor Joan-Carles Suris, one of the researchers behind the project which is receiving funding from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF). "If someone's sexual life isn't up to their expectations - either in quantity or quality - or if there are related issues such as abuse or dysfunction, then the general well-being of that person will suffer." 

Suris said the project aimed to "set the record straight and understand if and how things have changed" since the last research project on youth sexuality was carried out in 1995.

READ ALSO: Geneva hospital encourages shy Swiss to talk about sex

The researchers will look at how cultural changes such as the internet, medical advances such as the morning-after pill, and growing acceptance of LGBT relationships have affected individuals and their sex lives.

One in six people aged between 24 and 28 will receive the questionnaires, an age range chosen because 25 is an "age when someone can already have a certain distance on their first intimate relationships", the researchers said. Key themes in the survey will include unwanted relationships, unprotected sex, substance use, and sexual dysfunction.

Those who choose to take part can answer anonymously online by contributing to a "calendar of life", which will use visual and interactive tools to stimulate the memory and help respondents recall events.

The first report from the data will be published in early 2018 and will be followed by scientific publications looking in depth at the project's different aspects, researchers said, "where the team may well touch many taboos".

READ ALSO: Looking for love? Here's how to date the Swiss

sexrelationshipsscience

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Swiss scientists help discover coral reef that could survive global warming

Geneva's Cern launches new particle accelerator

Geneva scientists to march against ‘alternative facts’

VIDEO: Swiss scientists spark massive avalanche

Geneva hospital encourages ‘shy’ Swiss to talk about sex

Looking for love? Here's how to date the Swiss

Swiss court convicts man of rape after he removed condom during sex

Swiss scientists rejoice as Croatia gets free movement
Advertisement

More news

Geneva residents report feeling much safer as crime levels fall dramatically

Traces of new dinosaur discovered during construction of Swiss motorway

Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees
Advertisement

Two arrested in Swiss anti-terror operation

Heavy rain puts an end to Switzerland's heatwave

Man shoots wife dead in Swiss supermarket carpark

Parts of Switzerland experience hottest night EVER
Advertisement
4,793 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss socialists call for crackdown on 'hipster food' at public pools
  2. Heavy rain puts an end to Switzerland's heatwave
  3. SVP calls for a vote on ending Swiss-EU freedom of movement
  4. Swiss teachers call for wage guarantees
  5. Activist hedge fund Third Point demands major change at Nestle
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/06
Potential Apartment Scam
28/06
Extended vacation as a child falls sick during...
28/06
Home Automation in Switzerland
28/06
Tip and Turn windows (Kipp Fenster)
28/06
Control test for foreign drivers
28/06
Kids broke the car windshield
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
26/06
Mini Cooper - Automatic
13/06
New Blog on the block
22/05
Clear out SALE
15/05
Outdoor Grey Glass Table/4 chairs (12 mos old)
View all notices
Advertisement