Train crashes into car in Interlaken

19 July 2017
Train crashes into car in Interlaken
Photo: Bern police
Rail services were disrupted for several hours in the Interlaken region of canton Bern after a train hit a car stuck on a crossing point on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred at around 4pm on Tuesday when a car got stuck between the barriers on a railway crossing point, Bern police said in a statement
 
It was then hit by a train travelling from Interlaken Ost station. 
 
The two occupants of the car managed to leave their vehicle before the crash, and no one on the train was injured, said police.
 
The 200 train passengers were evacuated and the line between Interlaken West and Ost was interrupted.
 
An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident, said police.   
 
There have been several train accidents in Switzerland this year. 
 
In May a train travelling from Italy derailed outside Lucerne station, injuring seven people.
 
 
Last year a man was killed when his vehicle ended up on a railway line and was struck by an oncoming train. 
