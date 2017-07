IN PICTURES: Switzerland’s 12 prettiest villages

Photo: Guillaume Baviere/Flickr

After these 12 villages were shortlisted in Switzerland’s annual ‘prettiest village’ competition, we take a closer look to find out why these little gems are well worth a visit.

Organized by several Swiss magazines and public broadcasters, the competition has been running since 2011 and last year proclaimed Morcote in the canton of Ticino as the winner.

In this year’s competition the public has until August 24th to select their winner from the 12 finalists – three from each of Switzerland’s four language regions.

To help voters decide, we take a closer look at what these lovely little places have going for them.

Aquila

This village is in the Blenio valley north of Bellinzona in the canton of Ticino. A wild and scenic place with a Mediterranean air, the valley is known for wine-growing, farming and its beautifully preserved old stone houses.