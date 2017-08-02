Advertisement

Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
2 August 2017
11:16 CEST+02:00
hikingbodiesglacier

Share this article

Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier
The spot where the remains were found. Photo: Valais police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
2 August 2017
11:16 CEST+02:00
The remains of a German hiker who went missing in August 1987 have been found on a glacier near Saas-Grund in the canton of Valais, police have said.
Two mountaineers were hiking up the Lagginhorn on July 25th when they found a hand and two shoes on the Hohlaubgletscher at 3,500m, said Swiss media on Wednesday, quoting Valais police. 
 
Due to bad weather, the remains could only be retrieved the following day, when a rescue team extracted them from the ice and took them to a medical facility in Bern for identification.
 
According to police they are the remains of a German hiker born in 1943 who went missing during a hike on August 11th 1987.
 
As Swiss glaciers recede, it is not uncommon for human bodies to be uncovered. 
 
 
The pair were later laid to rest by their surviving offspring, who had for 75 years wondered what had happened to their parents.
 
hikingbodiesglacier

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Woman dies after being struck by lightning on Matterhorn

IN PICS: World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Switzerland

After 75 years, Swiss couple found on glacier finally laid to rest

Glacier bodies identified: 'We spent our whole lives searching for them'

Bodies of couple dead for 70 years found on Swiss glacier

Postbus launches new open-top coach

Hikers turn rubbish collectors in Swiss Alps

Two Swiss tourists die whilst hiking in Spain

Advertisement

More news

7 incredible Swiss mountain cabins to visit this weekend

A shepherd and two hikers die in the Valais

Britain's May takes holiday in Switzerland
Advertisement

Cow destroyed for attacking Davos hiker

Swiss hiker in Austria rescued after sending SOS to America

Hiking accidents claim lives in Swiss mountains

Man falls to his death over dropped ski pole
Advertisement
4,818 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier
  2. Woman dies after being struck by lightning on Matterhorn
  3. Record temperatures, storms and landslides on Switzerland’s birthday
  4. Man pays $10,000 for glass of rare whisky at Swiss hotel
  5. Swiss court: Insurers can no longer spy on people receiving disability benefit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Today only phenomenon ... well I thought it was
03/08
Swiss-German personality/culture - what do...
03/08
Best Option for a day trip!!
03/08
Are your medical documents sent to your health...
03/08
MOBBING: Best (labor law) lawyer in Zurich area
03/08
Permanent to Contracting
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement