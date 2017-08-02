Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier

The spot where the remains were found. Photo: Valais police

The remains of a German hiker who went missing in August 1987 have been found on a glacier near Saas-Grund in the canton of Valais, police have said.

Two mountaineers were hiking up the Lagginhorn on July 25th when they found a hand and two shoes on the Hohlaubgletscher at 3,500m, said Swiss media on Wednesday, quoting Valais police.

Due to bad weather, the remains could only be retrieved the following day, when a rescue team extracted them from the ice and took them to a medical facility in Bern for identification.

According to police they are the remains of a German hiker born in 1943 who went missing during a hike on August 11th 1987.

As Swiss glaciers recede, it is not uncommon for human bodies to be uncovered.

