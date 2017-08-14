Fire at Graubünden farm kills 2,000 chickens

Photo: Graubuenden police

Some 2,000 hens died in a fire on a farm in Rueun, in the canton of Graubünden, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Just after midnight the farmer found the barn full of chickens on fire, Graubünden police said in a statement

Fifty firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the blaze at 2.30am.

However all 2,000 chickens in the barn were killed.

Police have opened an investigation to find out why the fire broke out.

The blaze is the latest of several in the country lately that have caused the deaths of animals.

READ ALSO: Swiss police arrest animal breeder after shocking photos show mistreated horses