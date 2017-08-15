Advertisement

Thurgau’s rescued horses to be put on public sale this week

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
15 August 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
horsesfarmauction

Share this article

Thurgau’s rescued horses to be put on public sale this week
Photo:Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
15 August 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
The 93 horses seized from a breeder on a farm in Thurgau where they had been mistreated will be put on sale on Thursday.
The horses were among 300 animals confiscated from the farm on August 7th after pictures taken by a former employee and published in newspaper Blick showed severely malnourished and mistreated horses at the property. 
 
 
The colonel in charge of the operation, Jürg Liechti, last week told the press that the animals had arrived dirty, unkempt, unshod and nervous, while some were seriously emaciated. It may take years before some of the horses behaved normally again, he said. 
 
However ten days after they were rescued, the Thurgau cantonal vet is putting the animals up for sale on Thursday, August 17th, it announced
 
According to Liechti, the army centre can’t house the horses beyond August 18th. 
 
The speed of the sale has angered some, including Animal Protection Switzerland (PSA). 
 
“We are sad and angry about the failure of the Thurgau authorities, who show with this precipitous action that they are indifferent to animal welfare,” it said in a statement.
 
Liechti stressed that the horses would not be sold at a cut price, and that future buyers should have not only enough money but the time and a suitable space to care for the animals properly, reported ATS.
 
Every horse has been microchipped and their future care will be monitored carefully, the Thurgau authorities told the press.
 
Since the horses were seized, the Thurgau veterinary service has received hundreds of calls from people wanting to buy one or donate money for their welfare, they said. 
 
Those that are not sold on Thursday won’t be kicked out of the army barracks, said Liechti, though he did not give details of how they would be housed.
 
The sale will be held at the Schönbuhl barraks from 9am on Thursday. Interested parties should simply turn up. Further details will be released on the day.
horsesfarmauction

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swiss police arrest animal breeder after shocking photos show mistreated horses

Suspect arrested for arson attacks that killed 24 horses

Series of fires leaves horses dead at Swiss equestrian centre

Diamond earrings sold for record $57m at Geneva auction

'Flawless' diamond and Liz Taylor's jewels under the hammer in Geneva

Rare diamond earrings expected to fetch millions in Geneva auction

Rare blue diamond fetches $17m at Geneva auction

Watch sells for record $11m at Geneva auction

Advertisement

More news

Highland cow gives farmers the runaround

Rare wine expected to fetch millions at Geneva auction

Pink diamond sold for record-breaking $31m in Geneva
Advertisement

Cow dies after sexual abuse by tractor thief

Zoophile abuse of horses decried by legal group

Tycoon spends $48m on 'Blue Moon' for daughter

Pink diamond sets record at Geneva auction
Advertisement
4,763 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss hotel sparks outrage by asking Jewish guests to shower before swimming
  2. Swiss supermarket's insect burgers will finally go on sale
  3. Close to a million attend Zurich’s biggest street party
  4. Germany probes three Swiss spies on suspicion of snooping on tax authorities: report
  5. Medieval church and skeletons unearthed in Lucerne city centre
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/08
Arosa has upset the Jews
16/08
Another stupid idea
16/08
Halal and Kosher meat, possible import ban
16/08
To accept or not, job offer
16/08
Flat Bed Sheets?
16/08
Any Female / Male Bikers out there?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement