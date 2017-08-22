Three killed in plane crash on Swiss mountain pass

The crash site. Photo: Valais police

Three people were killed when the light aircraft they were travelling in crashed on the Sanetsch pass on Sunday afternoon.

The plane took off from Sion airport just before 1pm, Valais police said

However just 15 minutes after take-off it crashed above Savièse on the Sanetsch pass at 2,100m altitude.

Firefighters from Sion airport and three Air Glaciers helicopters attended the scene, however the plane’s three occupants were pronounced dead.

The victims have not been formally identified.

The reasons for the crash have not yet been determined, however guests at a hotel on the Sanetsch pass told Valais paper Le Nouvelliste that they saw the plane flying at very low altitude.

The crash is the latest of several in the past few weeks.