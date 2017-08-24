Advertisement

Village evacuated and climber dead in two separate Graubünden rockfalls

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
24 August 2017
09:05 CEST+02:00
rockfall

Share this article

Village evacuated and climber dead in two separate Graubünden rockfalls
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
24 August 2017
09:05 CEST+02:00
An Italian hiker died in front of his brother’s eyes after he was buried by a rockfall in the Pontresina area in the canton of Graubünden on Tuesday, police said.
The 35-year-old man and his brother, 32, were descending from the Piz Morteratsch towards the Boval hut when a layer of rock sitting on permafrost came away under the pair’s feet, Graubünden police said.
 
The younger of the two was able to get himself to safety, but his older brother was swept into a crevasse and buried by the rockfall. 
 
The surviving man was transported by Rega rescue helicopter to hospital, however due to the instable ground it took until Wednesday before rescue workers could excavate the body of his brother from the rubble. 
 
Elsewhere in the canton, 100 people were evacuated as a rockfall swept through the mountain village of Bondo on the Italian border on Wednesday morning. 
 
The rock fell from the Piz Cengalo into a valley behind the village, producing a wave of rubble that travelled down the Bondasca valley, said Graubünden police.
 
The events triggered the area’s rockfall alarm system – installed after a previous huge rockfall in 2012 – meaning before the debris approached the village the fire service was able to evacuate its inhabitants, as well as people staying at two Swiss Alpine Club cabins nearby. 
 
Some 12 buildings were destroyed by the rock, but no one was injured. 
 
A video captured by a reader of paper 20 Minutes showed the rock sweeping away a building. 
 

 

The incidents come just days after another rockfall on a popular hiking trail at the Gelmersee injured six people.

rockfall

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Eight people missing after Graubünden rockfall: police

Rockfall diverts river and floods Lucerne village
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,743 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss police: member of Spanish terror cell visited Zurich
  2. Eight people missing after Graubünden rockfall: police
  3. Switzerland regains status in EU’s Horizon 2020 programme
  4. Noah and Mia remain most popular Swiss baby names
  5. Six injured in rockfall at popular Swiss lake
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/08
Germany’s ‘Diesel Fear’ Leaves $5 Billion...
24/08
Tax form - questions
24/08
Expat Shield not working with BBC or C4
24/08
CLEP testing site
24/08
Boating question
24/08
FC Basel Champions League matches
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement