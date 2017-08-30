Bye bye summer? Temperatures in Switzerland set to plunge by 15C

Though the weather has been distinctly summery in recent days, with temperatures expected to surpass 30C in much of the country on Wednesday, it’s all set to change on Thursday.
A cold front will bring cooler winds, rain showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures dropping to around 20C, MeteoNews said in a statement.
The mercury is likely to plunge further during the weekend, with a low of 9C expected in some parts on Saturday.
However, temperatures will slowly rise again during next week.
Source: MeteoSuisse
The last time a cold front passed across Switzerland, in early August, it brought snow above 2,000m.