Bye bye summer? Temperatures in Switzerland set to plunge by 15C

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
30 August 2017
10:00 CEST+02:00
weather

Bye bye summer? Temperatures in Switzerland set to plunge by 15C
Photo: ValeStock/Depositphotos
Summer may be coming to an abrupt end on Thursday as a cold front will bring rain, thunderstorms and a sharp drop in temperatures, meteorologists predict.
Though the weather has been distinctly summery in recent days, with temperatures expected to surpass 30C in much of the country on Wednesday, it’s all set to change on Thursday. 
 
A cold front will bring cooler winds, rain showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures dropping to around 20C, MeteoNews said in a statement. 
 
The mercury is likely to plunge further during the weekend, with a low of 9C expected in some parts on Saturday.
 
However, temperatures will slowly rise again during next week.  
 
Source: MeteoSuisse
 
The last time a cold front passed across Switzerland, in early August, it brought snow above 2,000m
weather

