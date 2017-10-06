Advertisement

Missing Swiss hunter found dead in mountains near Brienz

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 October 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
alps

Share this article

Missing Swiss hunter found dead in mountains near Brienz
Photo: yashka7/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 October 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
The body of a Bern resident who had been declared missing on the night of October 2nd was found hours later by search teams, communicated Bern police.

The 56-year-old Swiss man's body was found on the morning of October 3rd by a Bern search and rescue team.

On the night of October 2nd, police in Bern were notified that the hunter had gone missing in Sitschenen, near the village of Brienz, southeast of Bern in the Swiss Alps. 

Several search and rescue teams from Bern's police force searched the mountainous area, including two specialist alpine rescue teams replete with specially-trained dogs. Local council workers and the fire department also took part in the extensive search. 

The man's body was located on the same night in "impassable ground in the Chumene area," states the police report.

Early indications suggest the man was walking alone when he slipped on a slope and fell into a ravine. Police have excluded the involvement of a third party and say all evidence points to the cause of death being an accident. The investigation continues, add the Bern police. 

Eight hikers went missing in the Swiss Alps in August 2017 after a dramatic mountain slide. About 120 emergency workers equipped with infrared cameras and mobile phone detectors, helicopters and rescue dogs had been scouring a five-square-kilometre (1.9-square-mile) area of the disaster, but the hikers were never found. 

A Swiss couple who disappeared during World War II were found mummified in a glacier in 2017, 75 years after they disappeared. 

READ MORE: Two dead in Swiss army helicopter crash

 

 

 

alps

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swiss glaciers lost 3 to 4 percent ice in the last year alone

Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police

Ceneri rail tunnel moves closer to completing new alpine rail link

Report: Swiss permafrost ‘warmer than ever’

Skiers left disappointed as snow steers clear of Swiss slopes

Swiss helicopter crash: technical fault ruled out

Two dead in Swiss army helicopter crash

Fallen military pilot honoured in Payerne funeral
Advertisement

More news

Two-year-old rescued from crevice after 14-hour ordeal

Trial of Swiss mass murderer to begin in March 2018

More than 75,000 expat Swiss cast electronic votes as more cantons introduce the option
Advertisement

Man arrested at Zurich Airport with two suitcases of East African drug

Swiss glacier collapses after hundreds evacuated

Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains

Suspect arrested for arson attacks that killed 24 horses
Advertisement
4,758 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
  2. Tsunami in Switzerland? New study examines this ‘underestimated danger’
  3. Geneva in 1850 revealed by new 19th century ‘street view’
  4. Swiss foreign office apparently prepared to mediate in Spanish-Catalan stalemate
  5. Residents at war with marmots in Zermatt
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/10
Migros recalls eggs due to salmonella contamination
07/10
Shopping help
07/10
Brown sugar crisis - solved!!
07/10
Which is best for child electric scooter or...
07/10
GPS Ttomtom compas broken : unable to point north
07/10
The Fermentation of things
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
View all notices
Advertisement