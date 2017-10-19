Two thirds of Swiss find their neighbours annoying

Some 64 percent of Swiss residents have neighbours they find annoying, according to a new survey by online comparison site Comparis.ch

Making noise, being unfriendly, smoking cigarettes and arguments over the laundry room are among the main causes, with 12 percent of the more than 1,000 people surveyed saying they row with neighbours several times a year.

The most cited problem was noise, which annoyed 28 percent of respondents. That included loud music, noisy children and conversations and arguments at high volume, said Comparis.ch , though it noted that noisy lovemaking only bothered nine percent.

Fourteen percent were annoyed by the smell of cigarettes on balconies or in the lift, while 13 percent said they would argue with neighbours over the use of the communal laundry room.

But while many are annoyed by their neighbours, not everyone is likely to do something about it.

According to the survey people in the Swiss-German region are more reticent, with only 15 percent saying they would address the issue, compared with 28 percent in Italian-speaking Ticino.

A sixth of respondents said they had moved due to problems with neighbours, while 15 percent said they had taken their neighbours to court.

Around 60 percent of Swiss residents live in rental accommodation and much of that is apartments rather than houses, especially in cities.

It is common in Swiss apartments blocks for residents to use a communal laundry room rather than having washing machines in their apartments, a situation that can lead to disputes.

