Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Six injured on rides at Basel's autumn fair

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
30 October 2017
09:16 CET+01:00
accident

Share this article

Six injured on rides at Basel's autumn fair
Photo: Basel Tourism
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
30 October 2017
09:16 CET+01:00
Six people, one seriously, were injured in two separate accidents within the space of ten minutes at Basel’s Herbstmesse on Saturday evening.
The first incident happened on the Rock & Roller Coaster when two cars of the rollercoaster collided at the start of the ride, said news agency ATS
 
The braking system failed for an unknown reason and the second car crashed into the first, the Basel-City public prosecutor said. 
 
One woman was taken to hospital and four other adults were treated at the scene. Two children in the affected cars were unhurt. 
 
An investigation is underway to establish why the brakes failed, with parts of the mechanism taken away for examination. 
 
The ride was temporarily shut down but reopened on Sunday night after safety tests, reported ATS.
 
A second accident happened ten minutes after the first on the Round up Rounder carousel, when a man decided to leave the ride while it was running. He was thrown to the ground and seriously injured. 
 
Accidents at Basel’s annual autumn fair are rare. 
 
The event, the oldest fair in Switzerland, kicked off on Saturday and features around 50 rides and 500 stalls. 
 
More than a million visitors are expected to attend the event, which ends on November 12th. 
 
accident

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Double beds, pyjamas, a family dinner table, actual closing doors, and 3,000 films? Yes, this is a plane we’re talking about – not a mansion. Here are 10 reasons you should get on board with Qatar Airway’s new QSuite.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

This little country is possibly Europe’s best-kept secret

Related articles

Driver acquitted over killing of drunk man who lay on road

Geneva man dies in glider accident

18 injured as Swiss bachelor party goes wrong

Mother dies rescuing toddler from lake

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest

Cyclists cause almost half of all bike accidents in Switzerland

Seven injured after train from Italy derails in Switzerland

Cyclist must pay $400,000 in damages after fatal accident
Advertisement

More news

Two dead after glider crashes into Swiss forest

Italian basejumper 'live streamed own death'

Two basejumpers die in Lauterbrunnen accidents
Advertisement

A shepherd and two hikers die in the Valais

Woman run over on Swiss motorway in apparent suicide

Man falls to his death over dropped ski pole

Swiss glacier reveals body of skier missing for 53 years

Advertisement
4,691 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Survey: Switzerland has mental health Röstigraben
  2. Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport
  3. Six injured on rides at Basel's autumn fair
  4. Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year
  5. Olympic committee recognizes video games as sports
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Black Friday and Manor Card
01/11
Terror attack in New York City
01/11
Moving to Luzern from UK
01/11
Right to refuse "break-in"
01/11
Best gym near Letzipark/Altstetten
01/11
I like Catholic holidays.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement