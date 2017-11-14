Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

UAE says Swiss journalists were questioned but not arrested

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 November 2017
12:24 CET+01:00
museumunited arab emirates

Share this article

UAE says Swiss journalists were questioned but not arrested
The Louvre opened last week. Photo: Guiseppe Cacace/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 November 2017
12:24 CET+01:00
The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said two Swiss journalists had been "stopped for questioning" after the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi last week but declined to confirm their arrest.
The statement comes after Swiss public broadcaster RTS said two of its journalists, accredited to cover the opening, were arrested on Thursday while shooting images in an outdoor market and held for two days.
   
The National Media Council, the UAE's media regulatory body, on Tuesday released a statement saying reporter Serge Enderlin and cameraman Jon Bjorgvinsson had been "stopped for questioning" in an industrial area of Abu Dhabi and later released without charge.
   
"After the official opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, police witnessed the journalists trespassing at a secured location in Mussaffah and stopped them for questioning," the council said, without providing a date or further details.
   
"Police later transported the reporters for further questioning at the police station and subsequently released them without charge."
   
An Emirati official declined to confirm the duration of the questioning and said no official arrest had taken place.
   
RTS earlier said Enderlin and Bjorgvinsson, who arrived in the UAE early last week, were held for more than 50 hours, with no possibility to communicate with the outside world.
   
The broadcaster said the journalists were interrogated for up to nine hours at a time, blindfolded as they were shuttled between different locations.
   
It reported their camera, computers, hard drives and other material were confiscated.
   
Enderlin and Bjorgvinsson said authorities were focused on wanting to know why they were shooting images in the marketplace, seemingly angered by the fact that Pakistani workers had been filmed.
   
The Louvre Abu Dhabi was officially inaugurated on Wednesday and opened its doors to the public on Saturday. It is the first museum to carry the famed French name outside of France.
museumunited arab emirates
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Related articles

First works from Nazi-era art hoard arrive at Swiss museum

Fifa museum not under threat of closure, says its director

Nazi-era art collection to stay in Switzerland

Fifa museum struggles with 30 million franc loss

New Chaplin museum set in star's own 'Downton Abbey'

Geneva authorities back art museum expansion

IOC preserves a century of Olympics history

Family members launch Chaplin museum work
Advertisement

More news

Swiss man sneaks onto London-Geneva flight and hides in toilet

Kidnapped Swiss aid worker freed in Darfur

French-Swiss cement maker investigated over alleged payments to Islamic State
Advertisement

Journalists from Switzerland arrested and held for two days in UAE

Swiss-US family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

Swiss man who spied on German tax officials avoids jail time

Swiss among ten arrested in French anti-terror operation
Advertisement
4,714 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Journalists from Switzerland arrested and held for two days in UAE
  2. Switzerland battered by strong winds, rain and snow
  3. Should parents in Switzerland be banned from smacking their children?
  4. Man crushed under train at Winterthur station
  5. Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/11
Where to buy chalk paint?
15/11
Wifi in Swiss houses
15/11
Advice, considering buying Dacia Duster 4x4
15/11
The Nifty Canine Gadget Thread
15/11
Ski Clothing - cheap vs expensive
15/11
Ski areas from Basel for beginners
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement