Missing ex-Uefa executive found in Switzerland

Ross, who used to work for Nyon-based Uefa, had not been in touch with his wife and family since leaving their home on October 18th.
The 51-year-old former TV executive was recently diagnosed as bipolar, and fears mounted for his welfare as it was believed he would have run out of medication.
His friends and family were convinced that Ross may have headed to Nyon, where he worked until December 2016.
After two months without any sign of him, Ross was spotted on CCTV visiting his former workplace Uefa on December 8th.
Police stepped up the search, with his former colleagues at Uefa scouring hotels, restaurants and shops in the area, wife Jacinta Ross told La Tribune de Genève.
This Wednesday Vaud police said in a statement that Ross had presented himself to the authorities and was being given medical care.
Speaking to La Tribune de Genève, Jacinta Ross said she had talked to her husband and he was confused, but ok.
“He’s not aware of how long has passed since he left home,” she said.