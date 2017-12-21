Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Missing ex-Uefa executive found in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 December 2017
10:40 CET+01:00
bernard rossuefanyon

Share this article

Missing ex-Uefa executive found in Switzerland
Uefa headquarters in Nyon. Photo: Patrick Nouhailler
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 December 2017
10:40 CET+01:00
Bernard Ross, who disappeared from his home in Oxford, UK, in October, has presented himself to police in the Swiss canton of Vaud.
 
The 51-year-old former TV executive was recently diagnosed as bipolar, and fears mounted for his welfare as it was believed he would have run out of medication. 
 
His friends and family were convinced that Ross may have headed to Nyon, where he worked until December 2016. 
 
 
Police stepped up the search, with his former colleagues at Uefa scouring hotels, restaurants and shops in the area, wife Jacinta Ross told La Tribune de Genève.
 
This Wednesday Vaud police said in a statement that Ross had presented himself to the authorities and was being given medical care.
 
Speaking to La Tribune de Genève, Jacinta Ross said she had talked to her husband and he was confused, but ok. 
 
“He’s not aware of how long has passed since he left home,” she said. 
bernard rossuefanyon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Missing British former Uefa executive seen in Nyon

Former Uefa executive missing for more than two weeks

Platini loses final appeal against football suspension

Uefa: Euros host nation 'must respect human rights'

Uefa warns US travel ban could scupper 2026 World Cup hopes

Basel 'ready for battle' in Champions League clash

Uefa hosts new football competition for migrants

Football corruption: Platini faces make-or-break hearing
Advertisement

More news

Blatter and Platini have bans reduced on appeal

Fifa candidates at odds over financial promises

Goal-line technology pushed for Euro 2016
Advertisement

Uefa 'disappointed' over Fifa's Platini ban

'Memo' backs Platini Fifa salary claim: report

Butcher gains Facebook support for plastic cow

Uefa vice-president fined by Fifa ethics board
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Huge weapons cache seized from Swiss man suspected of selling arms to Austria
  2. Missing ex-Uefa executive found in Switzerland
  3. Switzerland in new row with EU over ‘discriminatory’ market access
  4. Switzerland to get its first female fighter pilot
  5. Swiss pharma buys US firm fighting rare tumours
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/12
3-Dapter kickstarter
23/12
Last minute travel insurance for canceling...
23/12
Scratched my car getting out of public parking
23/12
Appliances - Miele vs Siemens vs V-Zug
23/12
Instant Pot - Making Chicken Stock [+/- Moulinex...
23/12
Ubs bank: Can close your account just because...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement