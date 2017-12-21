Missing ex-Uefa executive found in Switzerland

Uefa headquarters in Nyon. Photo: Patrick Nouhailler

Bernard Ross, who disappeared from his home in Oxford, UK, in October, has presented himself to police in the Swiss canton of Vaud.

The 51-year-old former TV executive was recently diagnosed as bipolar, and fears mounted for his welfare as it was believed he would have run out of medication.

His friends and family were convinced that Ross may have headed to Nyon, where he worked until December 2016.

Police stepped up the search, with his former colleagues at Uefa scouring hotels, restaurants and shops in the area, wife Jacinta Ross told La Tribune de Genève

This Wednesday Vaud police said in a statement that Ross had presented himself to the authorities and was being given medical care.

Speaking to La Tribune de Genève, Jacinta Ross said she had talked to her husband and he was confused, but ok.

“He’s not aware of how long has passed since he left home,” she said.