Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Insurers count the cost as clear-up begins after storm

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 January 2018
09:24 CET+01:00
zoogoldaustorm

Share this article

Insurers count the cost as clear-up begins after storm
Photo: Tierparkbern
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
5 January 2018
09:24 CET+01:00
Clear-up operations are underway in Switzerland after storm Burglind swept across the country leaving a trail of destruction and causing damage estimated at tens of millions of francs.

Uprooted trees, an overturned train carriage and landslides followed in the wake of the winter storm that has also left several thousand homes in Bern and St Gallen without electricity.

READ ALSO: Switzerland at high risk of avalanches after storm Burglind

The combined estimates of buildings and private insurance companies come to a total bill of over 50 million francs, the Swiss news agency SDA reported.

The two animal parks Dählhölzli in Bern and Goldau in the canton of Schwyz were both ravaged by the storm.

Around 50 trees were felled at the Goldau park, with one tree striking and killing a 15-year-old grey crane.

Park authorities estimated the damage at 50,000 francs, the report said.

But for many of the animals the storm had a positive outcome as they were able to feast on the overturned trees and broken branches, it said.

At Dählhölzli the alarm was raised after the wolf enclosure was damaged and only five of the six wolves could be located.

However, the park director, Bernd Schildger, told SDA on Thursday evening that all the wolves had now been accounted for.

Repairs to paths and fences were underway at the park, which was closed on Friday “on security grounds”, according to its website.

zoogoldaustorm
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Hurricane strength winds strike Switzerland

One dead as storm sweeps Switzerland

Strong winds cause chaos for Swiss roads and airports

Raccoon births take zoo by surprise

Two homes hit by lightning during Fribourg storm

Paternity test ordered for baby orangutan

Geneva dentist treats wolf for toothache

Flooding leads to chaos in central Switzerland
Advertisement

More news

Giant smuggled python outgrows Swiss home

Bear escape raises alarm at zoo near Lausanne

Basel zoo hails 'rare' birth of cheetah cubs

Advertisement

Smile: Zurich Zoo’s baby elephant is named

Zoo preserves dead cub for school groups

Zoo launches contest to name baby elephant

Zurich Zoo opens new home for elephants
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Hurricane strength winds strike Switzerland
  2. Switzerland at high risk of avalanches after storm Burglind
  3. 2018 bucket list: what to do in Switzerland this year
  4. Catholic church in Valais rocked by new sex abuse claims
  5. House prices in Switzerland set to fall in 2018
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/01
Question regarding Fundsmith
05/01
Cost of dentists in Switzerland
05/01
"Typical" tax return preparation costs
05/01
Plastering the cellar.
05/01
International intercontinental shipping / freight...
05/01
Gun Community
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement