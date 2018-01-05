Insurers count the cost as clear-up begins after storm

Photo: Tierparkbern

Clear-up operations are underway in Switzerland after storm Burglind swept across the country leaving a trail of destruction and causing damage estimated at tens of millions of francs.

Uprooted trees, an overturned train carriage and landslides followed in the wake of the winter storm that has also left several thousand homes in Bern and St Gallen without electricity.

The combined estimates of buildings and private insurance companies come to a total bill of over 50 million francs, the Swiss news agency SDA reported.

The two animal parks Dählhölzli in Bern and Goldau in the canton of Schwyz were both ravaged by the storm.

Around 50 trees were felled at the Goldau park, with one tree striking and killing a 15-year-old grey crane.

Park authorities estimated the damage at 50,000 francs, the report said.

But for many of the animals the storm had a positive outcome as they were able to feast on the overturned trees and broken branches, it said.

At Dählhölzli the alarm was raised after the wolf enclosure was damaged and only five of the six wolves could be located.

However, the park director, Bernd Schildger, told SDA on Thursday evening that all the wolves had now been accounted for.

Repairs to paths and fences were underway at the park, which was closed on Friday “on security grounds”, according to its website.