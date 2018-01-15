Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US embassy warns citizens over anti-Trump demos

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 January 2018
11:01 CET+01:00
wef/trump/demonstration

Share this article

US embassy warns citizens over anti-Trump demos
Edward McMullen Jr became US ambassador to Bern last year. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 January 2018
11:01 CET+01:00
The United States embassy in Bern has issued a warning to its citizens in Switzerland to stay away from demonstrations ahead of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

A demonstration alert published on its website said protests were expected in Bern, Geneva, Zurich, Davos and possibly other places in the run-up to the WEF, which begins on January 23rd.

The alert, published on January 12th, came a day before a planned demonstration in Bern against the WEF and the visit of US President Donald Trump.

Several hundred anti-capitalists took part in a march through the centre of Bern on Saturday, some carrying placards reading "Eat the rich" and "Fight WEF, Trump, capitalism".

Although unauthorized, it passed off peacefully.

The embassy alert advised citizens to “keep a low profile”.

It also said they should monitor the local media for information, avoid areas where protests were taking place, exercise caution if unexpectedly caught in the vicinity of large gatherings and protests, and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

American Anne Liebgott, who runs the website americanswelcome-expats.swiss, described the embassy warning as an “overreaction”, in comments made to the Blick newspaper.

“Americans don’t have to hide at home under the bed just because Trump is coming to Switzerland,” the 58-year-old from Chicago told the paper.

She said Americans in Switzerland tended to keep a low profile and she didn’t know of anyone who had been attacked on the basis of their US citizenship.

The surprise announcement last week that President Trump would be attending the WEF event has divided opinion in Switzerland.

While the government and some politicians welcomed the visit, left-wing organizations have launched petitions to deny Trump entry to the country.

The US ambassador to Bern, Edward McMullen Junior, is a close associate of President Trump and was part of his transition team.

wef/trump/demonstration
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to apply for Swiss citizenship in 2018

Home seeker in Basel offers Bentley GT as finder's fee for house in online ad

Swiss auction house sells vase for price 10,000 times higher than original estimate
Advertisement

Swiss cows miss out again on crown of 'Queen of Mont Blanc' in annual duel

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France to pay Switzerland over 40 million francs in social welfare deal
  2. Family taken hostage in Swiss gold heist
  3. Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit
  4. Bitcoin shouldn't become the new 'Swiss bank account': Mnuchin
  5. Intelligent street light system wins energy prize
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/01
Tutti.ch better than Ricardo.ch?
15/01
EF Survey - tosh
15/01
Seeking a recommendation for a washing machine...
15/01
Nuclear attack warning for Hawaii- false !?!
15/01
Social security number (ahv number) data protection
15/01
Anyone bought anything from Kaufsignal.ch
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement