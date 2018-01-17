Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

‘We are sorry’: Americans in Switzerland apologize for Trump prior to Davos visit

Caroline Bishop
Caroline Bishop
caroline.bishop@thelocal.com
@calbish
17 January 2018
11:39 CET+01:00
trumpwefdavosaction together

Share this article

‘We are sorry’: Americans in Switzerland apologize for Trump prior to Davos visit
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP
Caroline Bishop
Caroline Bishop
caroline.bishop@thelocal.com
@calbish
17 January 2018
11:39 CET+01:00
A group of Americans in Switzerland is staging a public event in Zurich on Saturday to apologize for the “damage that the current US administration is trying to cause around the world”.
Action Together: Zurich has joined forced with Swiss campaigning organization Campax to stage the event at the Werdmühlplatz from 11am-2pm on January 20th. 
 
Americans in the two groups will apologize to passersby for and on behalf of President Trump, and offer information about ways to “resist the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine peace, human rights and environmental justice,” the groups said in a press release.
 
Though it comes just before Trump’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week – which has sparked protests around the country – Action Together: Zurich had already planned the event to coincide with the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration and the women’s march in Geneva, where the group was founded with the aim of preserving the American values they believe are "under threat" by Trump's administration.
 
 
Speaking to The Local, Alexandra Dufresne of Action Together: Zurich said Saturday's event aimed to be lighthearted and funny, but came from a very real desire to apologize felt by many Americans after Trump was elected.
 
“Almost all the Americans I’ve spoken to abroad, after the election, after Trump pulled out of the Paris [climate change] accord, we all felt an overwhelming desire to approach strangers and apologize,” she said.
 
“We were so ashamed and embarrassed, and had such a big impulse to say ‘we are so sorry’. Because he can hurt America but he can also hurt the rest of the world, and as we are a democracy we feel somewhat responsible for that.”
 
After Trump’s visit to Davos was announced the group teamed up with Campax, organizers of the ‘Trump not welcome’ petition, which already has more than 15,000 signatures online.
 
Despite the event's anti-Trump stance, Dufresne stressed that Action Together: Zurich is a non-partisan group that includes Republicans as well as Democrats, Swiss as well as Americans, and they would "welcome talking to anyone who comes".
 
“If people show up who support Trump we would really look forward to a respectful dialogue. It’s really important that everyone does their best to dismantle the barriers between Americans and get out of their own bubble,” she said.
 
The event comes as a wave of Trump protest demonstrations precedes the president's visit to Davos. Last Saturday several hundred anti-capitalists marched through Bern, with other protests planned in Geneva, Zurich and Davos.
 
Last week the US embassy warned American citizens to “keep a low profile” and “avoid the areas of the demonstrations”.
 
“I appreciate the US embassy is concerned about our safety. I have some concern about the wording of the announcement which could be interpreted as discouraging Americans from protesting,” Dufresne told The Local in response. 
 
“I assume that was an unfortunate mistake in their wording and the US government would never intend in any way to discourage its citizens from the free speech that is so valued in America.”
 
Dufresne said she wasn’t concerned about safety during the event on Saturday. 
 
“None of us has experienced any anti-Americanism. We are so lucky to live in a safe country and we have no concerns,” she said.
 
trumpwefdavosaction together
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Related articles

WEF founder: 'It is absolutely essential to have President Trump with us'

Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit

UN says Trump slur on 'shithole' countries is 'racist'

Trump’s visit to Davos divides opinion

Swiss brace for protests over Trump's Davos visit

Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Swiss government: Trump’s Jerusalem policy is an 'obstacle to peace'

Switzerland plunges down global gender ranking
Advertisement

More news

Bitcoin shouldn't become the new 'Swiss bank account': Mnuchin

Switzerland opens humanitarian office in Syria

Switzerland helps fund programme to identify migrants lost at sea
Advertisement

Former king of Romania dies in Switzerland

Switzerland to return $320m stolen by Nigerian dictator

Top officials at French-Swiss cement maker charged with financing jihadists

'Serious' Syria talks in Geneva extended for two weeks
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Number of EU citizens migrating to Switzerland hits record low
  2. Woman dies in tobogganing accident in Swiss Alps
  3. SVP launches new attack on free movement
  4. Free movement vote could result in ‘Swiss Brexit’
  5. US embassy warns citizens over anti-Trump demos
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/01
Train theft
17/01
Salary in Zurich
17/01
[Drivers licence] Conversion and questions,...
17/01
SRF show seeks American Trump Fan to travel...
17/01
All by myself, sob, sob!
17/01
Walk in Closet / Walk in Wardrobe - where to buy?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement