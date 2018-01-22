Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Teenager found dead by Lake Neuchâtel, suspect arrested

22 January 2018
10:57 CET+01:00
death

Lake Neuchâtel. Photo: Alain Rouiller
22 January 2018
10:57 CET+01:00
Police have opened a murder investigation after the body of a 19-year-old woman who went missing two months ago was found last week next to Lake Neuchâtel.
The body of the victim, a Geneva resident who was reported missing to Geneva police on November 22nd, was found last Wednesday in Cheyres besides Lake Neuchâtel, Fribourg police said in a statement.
 
Initial investigations show that she had been dead for several weeks and was likely the victim of a crime.
 
A 21-year-old man from the local area has been arrested in connection with her death, police said.
 
For the moment the cause of death and the circumstances around it are not established, but it appears that the victim and the suspect knew each other. 
 
The public prosecutor has opened a murder investigation. 
death
