Greek parliament set to launch bribes probe against Switzerland's Novartis

Conservative ex-PM Antonis Samaras denies any wrongdoing. Photo: AFP

Greece's parliament was expected on Wednesday to launch an investigation into whether nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from, or helped promote, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis during their term in office.

Only parliament has the power to investigate former ministers for actions taken while in power.

The chamber, where the government enjoys a majority, is expected in a vote after 8pm GMT to approve Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' demand for a parliamentary commission to look into the case.

Among those named by protected witnesses in a mostly US-based investigation are allegedly conservative ex-PM Antonis Samaras, EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and central banker Yannis Stournaras.

They all deny wrongdoing.

The Swiss giant is suspected of having bribed decision-makers and doctors between 2006 and 2015 to build a commanding position in the Greek health market, as well as secure inflated prices for its products even though cheaper alternatives were available.

Tsipras has pledged to employ "every power afforded by national and international law" to recover billions of euros believed to have been lost to the Greek health system as a result of the scheme.

But his opponents say the government is trying to deflect attention from economy and foreign policy issues.

Avramopoulos, who was Greek health minister in 2006-2009, has sued the witnesses who have allegedly named him in testimony for defamation and perjury, and wants their identities revealed.

"In a case file of 2,500 pages there are just two paragraphs mentioning my name...and every single word is untrue," the EU migration chief said in his lawsuit.

The alleged testimony, leaked to the press, faults Avramopoulos' handling of a blood screening contract and a large order of avian flu vaccine.

Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras, a former finance minister under Samaras, is also among those named in the case file.

The allegations also target the socialist party's parliamentary spokesman, Andreas Loverdos, and the deputy chairman of the main opposition conservative party, Adonis Georgiadis.

Novartis overcharges alone are estimated to have cost the Greek state some €3 billion ($3.7 billion).

Overall, corruption across the health sector cost Greece some €23 billion between 2000 and 2015, investigators have said.

Greece's Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis last year said Novartis had likely bribed "thousands" of doctors and civil servants to promote its products.

He also accused Novartis of continuing to sell "overpriced" drugs even after the country was plunged into economic crisis in 2010 and huge cuts were imposed on state budgets, leaving many Greeks without access to affordable medicine.

The OECD has estimated that drugs purchases in Greece jumped from 23.6 percent of total health spending in 2006 to 30.7 percent in 2011. They fell to 25.9 percent in 2015 under pressure from the country's international creditors.

Novartis has said it has been cooperating with US and Greek authorities for over 14 months, whilst conducting an internal audit of its own.

The Swiss giant has already paid multi-million fines in the United States, China and South Korea to settle corruption cases.