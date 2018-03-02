Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Updated: Geneva airport reopens after snow forced Friday morning closure

2 March 2018
10:45 CET+01:00
Updated: Geneva airport reopens after snow forced Friday morning closure
Photo: teamtime/Depositphotos
Geneva’s Cointrin airport was forced to close again on Friday morning after a new wave of snow hit the area.
A statement on the airport’s website in the morning said it was currently closed until further notice “because of the prevailing weather conditions”. 
 
The runways reopened at 11.30am, but passengers are nevertheless advised to check with their airline to see if their flight is still scheduled for departure, since delays and cancellations are expected.
 
The airport said bottles of water were being handed out to people waiting in the check-in lounge, and free wi-fi was made available to everyone. 
 
The airport was initially closed on Thursday due to heavy snow. It reopened later that day. 
 
The weather is expected to improve on Friday afternoon. 
 
 
