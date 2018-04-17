Here comes the sun: Switzerland enjoys burst of early summer weather

Sun, sun and more sun: that is the forecast for Switzerland in the coming days.

Despite the predictions of Zurich snowman the Böögg early this week for a poor summer, Switzerland is currently already enjoying an unseasonal blast of hot weather.

The country even experienced its first official 'summer day' on Tuesday, at least in the town of Biasca in the Italian-speaking canton on Ticino where the mercury climbed up to the magic 25C-mark.

Maximum temperatures throughout the country are now forecast to hover around the 23–25C-mark all the way through to Sunday with plenty of bright yellow balls making the weather map look pretty, as you can see below.

In the canton of Valais, meanwhile, the temperature could climb as high as 27C as a high pressure system dominates the weather in central Europe.

Conditions will be slightly more unstable over the weekend, with possible local showers and storms in the Alps, but are expected to remain warm, according to government forecasters Météo Suisse.

But before you are tempted to go and jump in a lake, be warned: the water temperature in Lake Geneva, Lake Zurich and Lake Constance is still a skin-tingling 11C.

Oh, and to end with a piece of good news: the general scientific consensus, at least according to SRF Meteo, is that it will be on the warm side.