Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ex-UBS trader beats US market manipulation charge

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 April 2018
21:40 CEST+02:00
ubsbanking

Share this article

Ex-UBS trader beats US market manipulation charge
UBS's US headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 April 2018
21:40 CEST+02:00
Former UBS precious metals trader Andre Flotron was acquitted on Wednesday of market manipulation, a development that could spell trouble for similar cases against other Wall Street traders.

Authorities arrested Flotron late last year on charges he engaged in a Wall Street practice called "spoofing," which involves placing and then immediately aborting trades to move prices.

Read also: Bullish UBS posts strong first quarter results

The acquittal follows January's $46.6 million settlement with UBS, Deutsche Bank and HSBC over allegations traders at the banks worked to manipulate futures markets in precious metals between 2008 and early 2014.

Before this case, only three other people had ever been charged with "spoofing," according to the Justice Department, a practice banned under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation.

Federal prosecutors in January unveiled charges against Flotron, a Swiss national, along with six other traders and a technology consultant allegedly involved in the manipulation. They were based in New York, Switzerland, Britain, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Prosecutors said the conduct was a systemic threat to markets, creating the risk of "eroding confidence" and putting honest players at a disadvantage. 

Government witnesses included Flotron's former trainee, Mike Chan, who reportedly testified that he had learned to spoof at Flotron's side.

But a federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut deliberated only a short time before unanimously acquitting Flotron. He still faces a civil action by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates futures markets.

David Liew, a former Deutsche Bank trader, pleaded guilty in June and has since cooperated with investigators.

ubsbanking
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

What’s the real impact of attending a top university?

What’s in a name? Does it really matter whether your child goes to Harvard, stays in Switzerland, or takes an online course at an unheard-of university? You can probably guess the answer.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss man loses shopping bag containing 800,000-franc cryptocurrency stash
  2. WATCH: 700-metre wide avalanche swallows Swiss road
  3. From bugs to bears: top ten Swiss German romantic nicknames
  4. 'A lot of the Swiss rental market is about having personal connections'
  5. Zurich unveils new trams (using cool life-size model made entirely of wood)
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/04
Free choice of WiFi Name
26/04
StundenLohn Vs Feststelle?
26/04
Alternative medicine is plain, outright bloody...
26/04
Super fine insect net for window
26/04
Comparing salaries in Luxembourg with Zurich/...
26/04
Mercedes B vs BMW 2 Active Tourer
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
View all notices
Advertisement