Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Death toll up to eight after Swiss Alps storm: police

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
1 May 2018
10:17 CEST+02:00
skierspignevalais

Share this article

Death toll up to eight after Swiss Alps storm: police
The Pigne d'Arolla area, where four skiers lost their lives and five others were in a critical state. Photo: Handout / Police Cantonale Valaissane/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
1 May 2018
10:17 CEST+02:00
A sixth person has died after a group of 14 skiers were caught up in a storm, police said Tuesday, after the bodies of two climbers were also found elsewhere in the Swiss Alps.
Late Tuesday morning, "a sixth person died. The deceased was a 52-year-old Bulgarian woman," police in Valais canton said in a statement.
   
Bad weather in the Pigne d'Arolla area of the Swiss Alps on Sunday had caught the group of skiers by surprise. The group had set out from the Dix rest-stop and had intended to make it to Vignettes to sleep, trekking along a route called The Serpentine. 
 
 
The manager of a rest-stop in the remote mountain region sent out a call for help at dawn on Monday, triggering a major relief operation that involved seven helicopters, police said. 
   
One person was found dead on the scene, and was believed to have died in a fall. Three others died soon after they reached hospital, followed by the fifth death late Monday and another on Tuesday. 
   
The two most recent casualties were most likely among the five initially listed in critical condition by police. Others in the group were merely suffering from "mild hypothermia". The victims were Italian, French and German nationals, police said, adding that efforts were under way to formally identify them.
   
All the families had been informed of the tragedy, police said. Police said separately that the bodies of two climbers, aged 21 and 22, were found further east Monday, in the Alps in Bern canton, after the alert  was sounded late Sunday but the bad weather foiled rescue efforts.
skierspignevalais
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

What’s the real impact of attending a top university?

What’s in a name? Does it really matter whether your child goes to Harvard, stays in Switzerland, or takes an online course at an unheard-of university? You can probably guess the answer.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Woman accidentally gives 7,600-franc tip to Swiss kebab shop
  2. Four skiers die after being caught in Swiss Alps storm
  3. Death toll up to eight after Swiss Alps storm: police
  4. Australia scientist, 104, heads to Switzerland for assisted death
  5. Three years in parliament and not one word: meet Switzerland’s most silent politician
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/05
Job application rejected in 2 hours after submission...
02/05
Job for unskilled Brit
02/05
Scrapping of UK National Insurance class 2...
02/05
HEC Lausanne MScM Admission
02/05
Unemployment office counting 12 months outr of 24?
02/05
Looking for apartment for family of four for...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/04
Professional integral coaching - Opportunity for change
26/04
Furnished room in a shared apartment available immediately
20/04
Office Based Assistance Help During Summer 2018!
05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement